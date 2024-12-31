Illinois Matmen’s 3A Team Rankings  (December 31, 2024)

Heading into the New Year, here is this week’s Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are now past the holiday tournament schedule, the rankings are tightening up; however, there were some very exciting performances from across the state. From dominant showings from both individuals and dual team tournaments, there has been plenty of action to keep the rankings moving. Here are this week’s rankings.
3A Team Rankings
|This Week
|Last Week
|Team
|Record
|Sectional
|Tourney Finishes
|Notable Dual Wins
|Dual Losses
|1
|1
|Marist
|7-1
|Hinsdale C
|Marmion-2; Ironman (OH)-18; Joliet Central-4; Niles W-2; Crown Point (IN)-7
|St Rita 55-15; NND 54-22; Marian CC 50-15; JCA 40-16; Lowell (MI) 37-27; Warren 43-27
|Brownsburg (IN) 47-17
|2
|2
|Marmion
|6-1
|Hinsdale C
|Marmion-1; Antioch-3; Ironman (OH)-T54; Donnybrook (IA)-13; Crown Point (IN)-10; DeKalb (D)-2
|Lockport 37-37; Montini 38-30; IC Cath 37-30
|Detroit CC (MI) 44-23
|3
|6
|Joliet Catholic
|5-8
|Joliet Central
|Donnybrook (IA)-4; Prospect-1; HOF Duals (OK)-10; DeKalb (D)-6
|Grant 44-24; LWE 52-15; Sandburg 35-27; Yorkville 44-27
|Marist 40-16; M Perry (OH) 59-9; Bishop McCort (PA) 67-3; Edmond N (OK) 55-16; Ponaganset (RI) 40-20; A Martin (TX) 35-34; IC Cath 33-27; Washington 34-31
|4
|4
|Sandburg
|14-3
|Hinsdale C
|Conant-1; Hinsdale C-1; DeKalb (D)-7
|LWC 42-24; Lyons 59-15; Fremd 59-16; H-F 59-11; Joliet W 59-13; Stevenson 57-14; Lemont 71-9; Deerfield 53-22; SCE 32-27; Yorkville 35-28
|Detroit CC (MI) 56-11; JCA 35-27; Washington 39-32
|5
|3
|Yorkville
|15-3
|Joliet Central
|Dvorak-4; DeKalb (D)-8
|LWW 40-26; Glenbard N 47-20; Downers N 45-21; Naperville N 49-23; CLC 64-11; Minooka 57-8; Edwardsville 51-16; Lockport 49-25; Oswego 49-19; Sycamore 50-18; Naperville C 37-32; Washington 38-34
|Marmion 52-29; Sandburg 35-28; JCA 44-27