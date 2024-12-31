Login
Illinois Matmen’s 3A Team Rankings  (December 31, 2024)

Illinois Matmen
12/31/2024 12:22 PM
Heading into the New Year, here is this week’s Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are now past the holiday tournament schedule, the rankings are tightening up; however, there were some very exciting performances from across the state. From dominant showings from both individuals and dual team tournaments, there has been plenty of action to keep the rankings moving. Here are this week’s rankings.

3A Team Rankings    

This WeekLast WeekTeamRecordSectionalTourney FinishesNotable Dual WinsDual Losses
11Marist7-1Hinsdale CMarmion-2; Ironman (OH)-18; Joliet Central-4; Niles W-2; Crown Point (IN)-7St Rita 55-15; NND 54-22; Marian CC 50-15; JCA 40-16; Lowell (MI) 37-27; Warren 43-27Brownsburg (IN) 47-17
22Marmion6-1Hinsdale CMarmion-1; Antioch-3; Ironman (OH)-T54; Donnybrook (IA)-13; Crown Point (IN)-10; DeKalb (D)-2Lockport 37-37; Montini 38-30; IC Cath 37-30Detroit CC (MI) 44-23
36Joliet Catholic5-8Joliet CentralDonnybrook (IA)-4; Prospect-1; HOF Duals (OK)-10; DeKalb (D)-6Grant 44-24; LWE 52-15; Sandburg 35-27; Yorkville 44-27Marist 40-16; M Perry (OH) 59-9; Bishop McCort (PA) 67-3; Edmond N (OK) 55-16; Ponaganset (RI) 40-20; A Martin (TX) 35-34; IC Cath 33-27; Washington 34-31
44Sandburg14-3Hinsdale CConant-1; Hinsdale C-1; DeKalb (D)-7LWC 42-24; Lyons 59-15; Fremd 59-16; H-F 59-11; Joliet W 59-13; Stevenson 57-14; Lemont 71-9; Deerfield 53-22; SCE 32-27; Yorkville 35-28Detroit CC (MI) 56-11; JCA 35-27; Washington 39-32
53Yorkville15-3Joliet CentralDvorak-4; DeKalb (D)-8LWW 40-26; Glenbard N 47-20; Downers N 45-21; Naperville N 49-23; CLC 64-11; Minooka 57-8; Edwardsville 51-16; Lockport 49-25; Oswego 49-19; Sycamore 50-18; Naperville C 37-32; Washington 38-34Marmion 52-29; Sandburg 35-28; JCA 44-27
