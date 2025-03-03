Illinois Matmen’s 3A Team Rankings  (March 3, 2025)

Here are the final Rob Sherrill rankings of the season. With the Individual and Dual Team State Championships completed, all that is left to do is argue the points on who should be where and why and because of this and that and… With that being said, here you go.
It is now time for “Locking Hands Season,” so best of luck to everyone as the journey for Fargo begins.
3A Team Rankings
|This Week
|Last Week
|Team
|Record
|Sectional
|Tourney Finishes
|Notable Dual Wins
|Dual Losses
|1
|3
|Marmion
|21-2
|Hinsdale C
|Marmion-1; Antioch-3; Ironman (OH)-T54; Donnybrook (IA)-13; Crown Point (IN)-10; DeKalb (D)-2; Grant (D)-1; Batavia-1; CCL-2; Reg-1; State-1
|Lockport 37-37; OPRF 41-25; DeKalb 32-24; Montini 38-30, 37-32; Hersey 45-27, 55-15; IC Cath 37-30; Wheaton Acad 56-24; Providence 36-35; Grant 64-12; SCE 40-30; Sandburg 38-36; Schaumburg 63-10; Hononegah 42-31
|Detroit CC (MI) 44-23; CMC 42-24
|2
|1
|Marist
|18-4
|Hinsdale C
|Marmion-2; Ironman (OH)-18; Joliet Central-4; Niles W-2; Crown Point (IN)-7; Clash (WI)-5; Illini Classic-1; ESCC-1; Reg-1
|St Rita 55-15; Lane Tech 65-13; NND 54-22; Marian CC 50-15; St Ignatius 69-12, 55-20; JCA 40-16; Lowell (MI) 37-27; Warren 43-27; Tahoma (WA) 46-20; Chatfield (MN) 35-24; Stillwater (MN) 45-20; St. Pius X (MO) 37-31; CMC 43-26; Providence 48-15; Brother Rice 54-11
|Brownsburg (IN) 47-17; Shakopee (MN) 29-27; Montini 35-27; CMC 34-34
|3
|10
|Hononegah
|27-4
|Barrington
|Barrington-1; Ironman (OH)-33; Dvorak-6; Mid-States (WI)-1; Clash (WI)-19; Batavia-3; NIC-10-1; Reg-1; State-2
|Libertyville 43-22; Byron 56-18; Sycamore 42-28; Antioch 46-20; GET/MM (WI) 35-31; Anoka (MN) 43-24; Vacaville (CA) 40-30; LWS 46-29; Freeport 56-19; Rockford E 50-28; Marian CC 44-28; Barrington 41-24; CMC 34-32; JCA 36-29
|Zumbrota-M (MN) 37-32; Don Bosco (IA) 43-28; Delta (OH) 41-29; Marmion 42-31
|4
|2
|C Mt Carmel
|9-5
|Hinsdale C
|Ironman (OH)-25; Donnybrook (IA)-31; Washington-2; Crown Point (IN)-8; CCL-4; Reg-1; State-Q
|Minooka 46-28; Brother Rice 39-24; Marmion 42-24; JCA 35-31; Marist 34-34
|Montini 39-32; Marist 43-26; Marian CC 40-38; Clovis N (CA) 56-11; Crown Point (IN) 48-20
|5
|4
|Joliet Catholic
|11-11
|Joliet Central
|Donnybrook (IA)-4; Prospect-1; HOF Duals (OK)-10; DeKalb (D)-6; Cheesehead (WI)-9; Geneseo-3; ESCC-2; Reg-1; State-3
|Grant 44-25; LWE 52-15; Sandburg 35-27; Yorkville 44-27, 43-27; LWW 38-28; NND 59-15; Coal City 38-19; OPRF 38-29; Hersey 46-22
|Marist 40-16; M Perry (OH) 59-9; Bishop McCort (PA) 67-3; Edmond N (OK) 55-16; Ponaganset (RI) 40-20; A Martin (TX) 35-34; IC Cath 33-27; Washington 34-31; Marian CC 39-32; JCA 35-31; Hononegah 36-29