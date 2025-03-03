Login
Illinois Matmen's 3A Team Rankings  (March 3, 2025)

Illinois Matmen
03/03/2025
Here are the final Rob Sherrill rankings of the season.  With the Individual and Dual Team State Championships completed, all that is left to do is argue the points on who should be where and why and because of this and that and… With that being said, here you go.

It is now time for “Locking Hands Season,” so best of luck to everyone as the journey for Fargo begins. 

3A Team Rankings

This WeekLast WeekTeamRecordSectionalTourney FinishesNotable Dual WinsDual Losses
13Marmion21-2Hinsdale CMarmion-1; Antioch-3; Ironman (OH)-T54; Donnybrook (IA)-13; Crown Point (IN)-10; DeKalb (D)-2; Grant (D)-1; Batavia-1; CCL-2; Reg-1; State-1Lockport 37-37; OPRF 41-25; DeKalb 32-24; Montini 38-30, 37-32; Hersey 45-27, 55-15; IC Cath 37-30; Wheaton Acad 56-24; Providence 36-35; Grant 64-12; SCE 40-30; Sandburg 38-36; Schaumburg 63-10; Hononegah 42-31Detroit CC (MI) 44-23; CMC 42-24
21Marist18-4Hinsdale CMarmion-2; Ironman (OH)-18; Joliet Central-4; Niles W-2; Crown Point (IN)-7; Clash (WI)-5; Illini Classic-1; ESCC-1; Reg-1St Rita 55-15; Lane Tech 65-13; NND 54-22; Marian CC 50-15; St Ignatius 69-12, 55-20; JCA 40-16; Lowell (MI) 37-27; Warren 43-27; Tahoma (WA) 46-20; Chatfield (MN) 35-24; Stillwater (MN) 45-20; St. Pius X (MO) 37-31; CMC 43-26; Providence 48-15; Brother Rice 54-11Brownsburg (IN) 47-17; Shakopee (MN) 29-27; Montini 35-27; CMC 34-34
310Hononegah27-4BarringtonBarrington-1; Ironman (OH)-33; Dvorak-6; Mid-States (WI)-1; Clash (WI)-19; Batavia-3; NIC-10-1; Reg-1; State-2Libertyville 43-22; Byron 56-18; Sycamore 42-28; Antioch 46-20; GET/MM (WI) 35-31; Anoka (MN) 43-24; Vacaville (CA) 40-30; LWS 46-29; Freeport 56-19; Rockford E 50-28; Marian CC 44-28; Barrington 41-24; CMC 34-32; JCA 36-29Zumbrota-M (MN) 37-32; Don Bosco (IA) 43-28; Delta (OH) 41-29; Marmion 42-31
42C Mt Carmel9-5Hinsdale CIronman (OH)-25; Donnybrook (IA)-31; Washington-2; Crown Point (IN)-8; CCL-4; Reg-1; State-QMinooka 46-28; Brother Rice 39-24; Marmion 42-24; JCA 35-31; Marist 34-34Montini 39-32; Marist 43-26; Marian CC 40-38; Clovis N (CA) 56-11; Crown Point (IN) 48-20
54Joliet Catholic11-11Joliet CentralDonnybrook (IA)-4; Prospect-1; HOF Duals (OK)-10; DeKalb (D)-6; Cheesehead (WI)-9; Geneseo-3; ESCC-2; Reg-1; State-3Grant 44-25; LWE 52-15; Sandburg 35-27; Yorkville 44-27, 43-27; LWW 38-28; NND 59-15; Coal City 38-19; OPRF 38-29; Hersey 46-22Marist 40-16; M Perry (OH) 59-9; Bishop McCort (PA) 67-3; Edmond N (OK) 55-16; Ponaganset (RI) 40-20; A Martin (TX) 35-34; IC Cath 33-27; Washington 34-31; Marian CC 39-32; JCA 35-31; Hononegah 36-29
