This junior class not only has fourteen state championships to their credit, including three two-timers and six wrestlers who have only wrestled on Saturday night down in Champaign, but they have reached the finals a total of twenty-three times, have collected sixty-six all-state honors, and they still have two years of wrestling in front of them.
Illinois Matmen’s Top 50 Juniors
