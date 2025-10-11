With the IHSA wrestling season opening today in practice rooms across the Prairie State, there is a great deal of excitement as teams have come back together, some with some new faces and some with some new looks, and the winter season is now off and wrestling. The goals, however, for many, remain the same.
Illinois Matmen’s Top 50 Sophomores
Yes, there's more to read!
Illinois Matmen on Rokfin
Enjoy Illinois Wrestling on Rokfin
$14.99/month or $149.99/year
- Illinois Matmen content
- Rankings, articles, analysis
- Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
- With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
- Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.