Illinois MatWomen’s Top 25 Sophomores

As the 2025-26 IHSA girls wrestling season kicks off, Illinois’ Class of 2028 stands out as a powerhouse group of sophomores poised to build on their impressive freshman campaigns. Many of these athletes medaled at the 2025 IHSA Girls Individual State Finals or excelled on the national stage, representing the future of the sport in Illinois.

With a mix of state champions, All-Americans, and program trailblazers, this Top 25 ranking highlights their 2024-25 achievements, records, and potential to dominate in the years ahead.