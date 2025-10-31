Login
Get premium Illinois wrestling rankings, news, and more!
GirlsHigh SchoolProRankings

Illinois MatWomen’s Top 50 Juniors

Chris Gochis
10/31/2025 7:02 AM
2
0
409
0
Shares

As the 2025-26 IHSA girls wrestling season kicks off, the class of 2027-now entering their junior year-stands out as a powerhouse group, blending raw talent, technical finesse, and unbreakable determination. These athletes have already rewritten program histories, racked up state medals, and earned national recognition, setting the stage for what could be one of the most competitive classes in Illinois high school wrestling.

From undefeated state champions to breakout qualifiers who dominated postseason brackets, this top 50 list highlights wrestlers who not only excelled in the 2024-25 season but are poised to elevate the sport further, with many holding spots in national rankings and eyeing college commitments.

Here is a quick look at the top 10 of this list:

Yes, there's more to read!
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
  • Illinois Matmen content
  • Rankings, articles, analysis
  • Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
  • With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
  • Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Get Access to Pro Content

Stay Connected with Illinois Matmen

Subscribe to Illinoismatmen.com

Related Posts

© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website
SUBSCRIBE
Login
© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website