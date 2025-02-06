JR: Second Chance closes out Team Illinois qualifiers

SYCAMORE • This past weekend in Sycamore the final qualifications for Team Illinois were wrestled out and earned across both disciplines in the 16U and Junior Divisions. Now, there are a number of wrestlers who competed in several, if not all, possible qualifiers. In that, they have not only done right by themselves and their own development, but they have, if qualified through a regional, opened up additional Team IL/USAW National Team allocations for others.