Login
Get premium Illinois wrestling rankings, news, and more!
CollegeNCAA ChampionshipsPro

Land of Lincoln-ers showed up strong in Philly

TC LIFONTI
TC LIFONTI
03/26/2025 12:57 PM
0
0
21
0
Shares

PHILADELPHIA, PA • The representatives from Illinois did its home state proud this past weekend in the City of Brotherly Love.  Wrestlers with ties to Illinois found themselves in four of the ten national championships matches, crowned three, and walked away with a total of eight All-Americans

In addition to national champions Vincent Robinson (NC State), Lucas Byrd (Illinois), and Dean Hamiti (Oklahoma State), national runner-up Michael Caliendo (Batavia) of Iowa had a great season all in his own right, and the junior has shown that he only improves with each season and each match.

Yes, there's more to read!
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
  • Illinois Matmen content
  • Rankings, articles, analysis
  • Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
  • With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
  • Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Get Access to Pro Content

Stay Connected with Illinois Matmen

Watch The Illini Classic

Related Posts

© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website
SUBSCRIBE
Login
© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website