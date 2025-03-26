Land of Lincoln-ers showed up strong in Philly

PHILADELPHIA, PA • The representatives from Illinois did its home state proud this past weekend in the City of Brotherly Love. Wrestlers with ties to Illinois found themselves in four of the ten national championships matches, crowned three, and walked away with a total of eight All-Americans.

In addition to national champions Vincent Robinson (NC State), Lucas Byrd (Illinois), and Dean Hamiti (Oklahoma State), national runner-up Michael Caliendo (Batavia) of Iowa had a great season all in his own right, and the junior has shown that he only improves with each season and each match.