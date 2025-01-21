Marist crowns four champions and makes good at the Illini Classic

NEW LENOX • The Illini Classic, the brainchild of Tyrone Byrd, has become not only the premier end-of-season tournaments in Illinois, but also one of the most unique competitions around. The most basic entry for a team into the tournament: a University of Illinois wrestling affiliate. For now, there are only a few non-Illini schools participating in the event; the goal, all Illini teams.

All a whole, the Illini Classic brought out the stars and they performed. Great matchups in the finals, great matchups in the place matches, and great bouts across the board.