3AHigh SchoolProState Championships

Mendoza goes for four; 3A’s field is stronger than ever

TC LIFONTI
02/20/2025 3:11 AM
CHAMPAIGN • The wait is finally over and the first whistle of the last individual tournament of the season is almost here.  The IHSA State Championships have finally arrived, and with it comes a variety of special moments for the wrestlers, the coaches, the families, and the communities. 

Along with these moments, there are going to be some incredible feats, some incredible matchups, and some incredible upsets, and that is why the fans come to watch.  No doubt there will be booing, chanting, hollering, cheering, and gasps of possibility as the seemingly impossible is about to become possible.  Overall, there is just nothing like these next three days inside of the State Farm Center come mid-February.

Mendoza’s push for four

In Illinois, the 3A classification is loaded with stars; however, none shine brighter than Seth Mendoza of Chicago (Mt. Carmel).  The senior Mizzou commit is about to embark on his final IHSA Individual State Championship, and he is on the brink of making history—this weekend Mendoza will go for his fourth Illinois state title. 

