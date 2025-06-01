Illinois Matmen’s 3A Team Rankings  (January 6, 2025)

Roughly one month away from conference championships and then the state series, here are Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings to open the new year! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are past the larger holiday torunaments, conference duals and quads get more and more exciting, and the rankings are either securing themselves up, or skipping around. There has been plenty of action to keep the numbers and rankings moving. With that, here are this week’s rankings.
3A Team Rankings
|This Week
|Last Week
|Team
|Record
|Sectional
|Tourney Finishes
|Notable Dual Wins
|Dual Losses
|1
|1
|Marist
|12-2
|Hinsdale C
|Marmion-2; Ironman (OH)-18; Joliet Central-4; Niles W-2; Crown Point (IN)-7; Clash (WI)-5
|St Rita 55-15; NND 54-22; Marian CC 50-15; JCA 40-16; Lowell (MI) 37-27; Warren 43-27; Tahoma (WA) 46-20; Chatfield (MN) 35-24; Stillwater (MN) 45-20; St. Pius X (MO) 37-31
|Brownsburg (IN) 47-17; Shakopee (MN) 29-27
|2
|10
|C Mt Carmel
|4-1
|Hinsdale C
|Ironman (OH)-25; Donnybrook (IA)-31; Washington-2; Crown Point (IN)-8
|Minooka 46-28; Marmion 42-24
|Montini 39-32
|3
|2
|Marmion
|9-2
|Hinsdale C
|Marmion-1; Antioch-3; Ironman (OH)-T54; Donnybrook (IA)-13; Crown Point (IN)-10; DeKalb (D)-2
|Lockport 37-37; Montini 38-30, 37-32; IC Cath 37-30; Wheaton Acad 56-24
|Detroit CC (MI) 44-23; CMC 42-24
|4
|3
|Joliet Catholic
|5-8
|Joliet Central
|Donnybrook (IA)-4; Prospect-1; HOF Duals (OK)-10; DeKalb (D)-6; Cheesehead (WI)-9
|Grant 44-24; LWE 52-15; Sandburg 35-27; Yorkville 44-27
|Marist 40-16; M Perry (OH) 59-9; Bishop McCort (PA) 67-3; Edmond N (OK) 55-16; Ponaganset (RI) 40-20; A Martin (TX) 35-34; IC Cath 33-27; Washington 34-31
|5
|4
|Sandburg
|17-3
|Hinsdale C
|Conant-1; Hinsdale C-1; DeKalb (D)-7
|LWC 42-24; Lyons 59-15; Fremd 59-16; H-F 59-11; Joliet W 59-13; Stevenson 57-14; Lemont 71-9; Deerfield 53-22; SCE 32-27; Yorkville 35-28; Wheaton N 42-23; Schaumburg 67-12
|Detroit CC (MI) 56-11; JCA 35-27; Washington 39-32