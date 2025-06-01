Login
Illinois Matmen’s 3A Team Rankings  (January 6, 2025)

Illinois Matmen
01/06/2025 7:20 PM
Roughly one month away from conference championships and then the state series, here are Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings to open the new year! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are past the larger holiday torunaments, conference duals and quads get more and more exciting, and the rankings are either securing themselves up, or skipping around. There has been plenty of action to keep the numbers and rankings moving. With that, here are this week’s rankings.

3A Team Rankings    

This WeekLast WeekTeamRecordSectionalTourney FinishesNotable Dual WinsDual Losses
11Marist12-2Hinsdale CMarmion-2; Ironman (OH)-18; Joliet Central-4; Niles W-2; Crown Point (IN)-7; Clash (WI)-5St Rita 55-15; NND 54-22; Marian CC 50-15; JCA 40-16; Lowell (MI) 37-27; Warren 43-27; Tahoma (WA) 46-20; Chatfield (MN) 35-24; Stillwater (MN) 45-20; St. Pius X (MO) 37-31Brownsburg (IN) 47-17; Shakopee (MN) 29-27
210C Mt Carmel4-1Hinsdale CIronman (OH)-25; Donnybrook (IA)-31; Washington-2; Crown Point (IN)-8Minooka 46-28; Marmion 42-24Montini 39-32
32Marmion9-2Hinsdale CMarmion-1; Antioch-3; Ironman (OH)-T54; Donnybrook (IA)-13; Crown Point (IN)-10; DeKalb (D)-2Lockport 37-37; Montini 38-30, 37-32; IC Cath 37-30; Wheaton Acad 56-24Detroit CC (MI) 44-23; CMC 42-24
43Joliet Catholic5-8Joliet CentralDonnybrook (IA)-4; Prospect-1; HOF Duals (OK)-10; DeKalb (D)-6; Cheesehead (WI)-9Grant 44-24; LWE 52-15; Sandburg 35-27; Yorkville 44-27Marist 40-16; M Perry (OH) 59-9; Bishop McCort (PA) 67-3; Edmond N (OK) 55-16; Ponaganset (RI) 40-20; A Martin (TX) 35-34; IC Cath 33-27; Washington 34-31
54Sandburg17-3Hinsdale CConant-1; Hinsdale C-1; DeKalb (D)-7LWC 42-24; Lyons 59-15; Fremd 59-16; H-F 59-11; Joliet W 59-13; Stevenson 57-14; Lemont 71-9; Deerfield 53-22; SCE 32-27; Yorkville 35-28; Wheaton N 42-23; Schaumburg 67-12Detroit CC (MI) 56-11; JCA 35-27; Washington 39-32
