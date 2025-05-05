Login
Get premium Illinois wrestling rankings, news, and more!
IL/USAWPro

Results: 16U and Junior Women’s Freestyle State Championships

TC LIFONTI
TC LIFONTI
05/05/2025 9:54 AM
0
0
11
0
Shares

DEKALB • In what turned out to be a strong field with returning All-Americans and state champions and medalists, the IL/USA Wrestling Freestyle State Championships was an event filled with Illinois’ best women wrestlers scrapping it out in their pools and in their cross brackets.  The goal: becoming an Illinois National Team Member.

Yes, there's more to read!
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
  • Illinois Matmen content
  • Rankings, articles, analysis
  • Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
  • With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
  • Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Get Access to Pro Content

Stay Connected with Illinois Matmen

Watch The Illini Classic

Related Posts

© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website
SUBSCRIBE
Login
© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website