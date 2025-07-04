Results: 25 from Illinois competed at Women’s Nationals

SPOKANE, WA • Twenty-five Illinoisians traveled out to the Great Northwest in search of a World Team berth and an opportunity to wrestle in an age-level World Championship. Out of those twenty-five, two would become national champions and achieve their goals, and ten young ladies would place in the top eight; Morgan Turner would place in both the U17 and the U20 tournament.

Of course, there were several wrestlers from Illinois colleges that also competed; however, these results are purely Illinois based.