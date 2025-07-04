Login
Get premium Illinois wrestling rankings, news, and more!
ProUSA Wrestling

Results: 25 from Illinois competed at Women’s Nationals

TC LIFONTI
TC LIFONTI
04/07/2025 11:33 AM
0
0
17
0
Shares

SPOKANE, WA • Twenty-five Illinoisians traveled out to the Great Northwest in search of a World Team berth and an opportunity to wrestle in an age-level World Championship.  Out of those twenty-five, two would become national champions and achieve their goals, and ten young ladies would place in the top eight; Morgan Turner would place in both the U17 and the U20 tournament. 

Of course, there were several wrestlers from Illinois colleges that also competed; however, these results are purely Illinois based. 

Yes, there's more to read!
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
  • Illinois Matmen content
  • Rankings, articles, analysis
  • Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
  • With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
  • Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Get Access to Pro Content

Stay Connected with Illinois Matmen

Watch The Illini Classic

Related Posts

© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website
SUBSCRIBE
Login
© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website