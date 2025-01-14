The Illini Classic: A Tradition of Brotherhood and Wrestling Excellence

The Illini Classic, one of the premier high school wrestling tournaments in the nation, began in 2011 thanks to the vision and leadership of Tyrone Byrd, then head wrestling coach at Lincoln-Way East. Tyrone’s dream was to create an event that celebrated the shared history and camaraderie of coaches with ties to the University of Illinois wrestling program. With his best friend and former teammate, Brian Glynn, standing beside him, Byrd turned that dream into a reality.

In 2018, Byrd took over as head coach at Lincoln-Way Central and brought the tournament with him, further solidifying its reputation as a cornerstone of Illinois wrestling. Today, the Illini Classic continues to thrive at Lincoln-Way Central High School, drawing some of the top high school wrestling talent from Illinois and beyond.

A Vision Born at Illinois

The idea for the Illini Classic originated during Tyrone Byrd’s and Brian Glynn’s time as wrestlers at the University of Illinois. “We talked about creating this tournament when we were all down at Illinois,” Byrd explained. “We dreamed of bringing our teams together in one event, and in 2011, everyone came together to make it happen.”

The tournament has grown to include 24 teams, with most featuring coaches or athletes who have ties to the University of Illinois. This unique connection not only highlights the Illini wrestling legacy but also celebrates the enduring brotherhood among its alumni.

Participating Schools

Event Schedule

Friday, January 17th, 2025

Start Time: 5:00 PM

Saturday, January 18th, 2025

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Illini Classic Teams

This year’s tournament features an impressive lineup of schools, showcasing talent from Illinois and California. The participating schools include:

Bishop McNamara

Clovis North (CA)

DePaul College Prep

Hersey

Hinsdale Central

Lincoln-Way Central

Lincoln-Way East

Lincoln-Way West

Lyons

Marian Central Catholic

Marist

Minooka

Notre Dame (Niles)

Oswego

Providence

Reavis

Riverside-Brookfield

Sandburg

Schaumburg

Shepard

St. Charles East

St. Rita

Stevenson

Yorkville

Weight Class Previews

The tournament features elite wrestlers across all weight classes. Rankings, provided by Illinois Matmen, offer a glimpse into potential team winners and high-level matchups. Here’s a preview of each weight class:

106 lbs

3A : Austin Phelps (#7, Schaumburg), Kaden Potter (HM, St. Charles East)

: Austin Phelps (#7, Schaumburg), Kaden Potter (HM, St. Charles East) 2A : Ryan Long (#4, Notre Dame), Christian Cocoran (#8, Providence)

: Ryan Long (#4, Notre Dame), Christian Cocoran (#8, Providence) CA: Tyler Sweet (#5, Clovis North)

113 lbs

3A : Rocco Hayes (#3, Sandburg), Evan Mishels (#8, Stevenson), Daniel Lehman (HM, Hersey), Brady Glynn (HM, Lincoln-Way West)

: Rocco Hayes (#3, Sandburg), Evan Mishels (#8, Stevenson), Daniel Lehman (HM, Hersey), Brady Glynn (HM, Lincoln-Way West) 2A : Edgar Mosquera (#2, Riverside-Brookfield)

: Edgar Mosquera (#2, Riverside-Brookfield) CA: Jacob Rodriguez (#17, Clovis North)

120 lbs

3A : Dom Munaretto (#1, St. Charles East), Brady Phelps (#2, Schaumburg), Anthony Orozco (HM, Hersey)

: Dom Munaretto (#1, St. Charles East), Brady Phelps (#2, Schaumburg), Anthony Orozco (HM, Hersey) 2A : Jack Hogan (#7, St. Rita)

: Jack Hogan (#7, St. Rita) 1A: Brayden Teunissen (Marian Central Catholic)

126 lbs

3A : Michael Esteban (#3, Marist), Liam Aye (HM, St. Charles East), Shane Stream (HM, Lincoln-Way West)

: Michael Esteban (#3, Marist), Liam Aye (HM, St. Charles East), Shane Stream (HM, Lincoln-Way West) CA: Blake Trelles (#14, Clovis North)

132 lbs

3A : George Marinopoulos (#2, Marist), Shawn Kogan (#5, Stevenson), Griff Powell (#6, Lyons)

: George Marinopoulos (#2, Marist), Shawn Kogan (#5, Stevenson), Griff Powell (#6, Lyons) CA: Bryce Pasuogal (#19, Clovis North)

138 lbs

3A: Donavon Allen (#4, Marist), Jacob Siwinski (#8, Lincoln-Way West), Leo Maestas (#4, Clovis North)

144 lbs

3A: Maxsim Mukhamedaliyev (#2, Hersey), Ryan Hinger (#3, Sandburg), Elijah Ornelas (#14, Clovis North)

157 lbs

3A: Will Denny (#1, Marist), Jack Ferguson (#2, Yorkville), Markez Del Bosque (#4, Clovis North)

165 lbs

3A: Anthony Gutierrez (#1, St. Charles East), Jalen Byrd (#9, Lincoln-Way Central)

175 lbs

3A: Luke Zook (#2, Yorkville), Jackson Zaeske (#5, Lincoln-Way East)

190 lbs

3A: Ricky Erickson (#1, Marist), Colton Zvonar (#7, Lincoln-Way East), Jonathan Rocha (#5, Clovis North)

215 lbs

3A: Luke Chrisse (#4, Yorkville), Nate Elstner (#10, Lincoln-Way West)

285 lbs

3A: Gage LaDere (HM, Lincoln-Way East), Scott Cook (#3, Notre Dame), Devin Alarrcon (#8, Clovis North)

Team Competition

Top contenders for the team title include:

Marist : With top talent like Ricky Erickson and Will Denny, Marist looks poised to compete for the championship.

: With top talent like Ricky Erickson and Will Denny, Marist looks poised to compete for the championship. St. Charles East : Dom Munaretto and Anthony Gutierrez (#1, 165 lbs) lead a strong roster.

: Dom Munaretto and Anthony Gutierrez (#1, 165 lbs) lead a strong roster. Clovis North (CA): With several ranked wrestlers, Clovis North brings high-caliber competition from the West Coast.

The traveling team trophy, awarded to the top-performing school with University of Illinois affiliations, adds an extra layer of significance to the competition.

Celebrating Brotherhood and Excellence

Coaches with connections to the University of Illinois are encouraged to reach out to Tyrone Byrd to learn how they can participate in future Illini Classics. This event thrives on the contributions of its Illini alumni network, and expanding that legacy remains a top priority.

“Seeing my college teammates now coaching and being part of this event is nothing short of inspiring,” Byrd shared. “The camaraderie we built at Illinois continues to resonate, and this tournament allows us to carry that legacy forward by inspiring and developing the next generation of wrestlers.”

The Illini Classic remains a testament to the strong bonds formed through the University of Illinois wrestling program. As the event grows, its founders remain steadfast in their vision. “We want every University of Illinois wrestler who is coaching to be in this tournament,” Byrd explained. “It’s a chance to celebrate our shared history while fostering a vibrant and competitive wrestling community.”

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable weekend of wrestling at Lincoln-Way Central High School. With elite-level matchups and a celebration of tradition, the Illini Classic is set to inspire and entertain wrestling fans of all ages.

Streaming the Finals with Illinois Matmen

The finals are scheduled to begin at approximately 2:00 PM, offering fans an afternoon of exciting, high-stakes matchups featuring some of the best high school wrestlers in the nation.

The Illini Classic is proud to partner with Illinois Matmen to stream the finals live on IllinoisMatmen.com. This collaboration ensures that fans who can’t attend in person won’t miss out on the electrifying action of the tournament’s most pivotal matches.

Illinois Matmen’s streaming platform provides unparalleled coverage and insight into the sport, making it the premier destination for wrestling enthusiasts. Fans are encouraged to become Illinois Matmen Pro Subscribers to support this effort and unlock exclusive content. By subscribing, you’ll gain access to the Illini Classic finals, as well as a wealth of other high-quality wrestling coverage, interviews, and match analysis.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the action. Sign up today at IllinoisMatmen.com and join the thriving wrestling community!