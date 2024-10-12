Login
1A Individual Rankings (December 10, 2024)

12/10/2024 3:08 PM
The Illinois Matmen 1A Individual Wrestling High School Rankings spotlight the top athletes competing in the state’s Class 1A division. These rankings reflect the performances of Illinois’ most dedicated wrestlers, showcasing their skill, determination, and success on the mat. With a deep pool of talent across the state, the rankings provide a comprehensive look at emerging standouts and seasoned competitors aiming for glory this season. From dominant pins to strategic victories, these wrestlers exemplify the heart of high school wrestling in Illinois.

Illinois Matmen 1A Team Rankings

This WeekLast WeekTeamRecordTourney FinishesbDual Losses
11Marian Central0-0Marmion-9; Ironman (OH)-41
22Vandalia1-0Civic M-1
33Coal City2-5Glenbard E 51-30; Shepard 45-35; Joliet Central 46-35; Sandwich 41-36; Joliet W 51-23
44Tolono Unity5-0Benton 52-25; LTV 46-31
55Lena-Winslow/Stockton3-2Riverdale 37-35Dixon 57-23; Rochelle 46-26
See the Top 40+ Illinois Matmen 1A Team Rankings


Let’s dive into the 1A Individual Rankings:

106WRESTLERYRSCHOOLTOURNEY FINISHESLOSSESNOTABLE WINSSTATEFARGO
1Jeremiah LawrenceSrDeLaSalle3-106 (24); SQ-106 (2A-23)
2Jacobi CobbsSoAlthoffAnderton 12-4 (113)
3Raiden TerrySoSenecaSeneca-1SQ-106 (24)
4Steven UdenSoOakwood/Salt ForkMeluch 14-6; Koenig TFSQ-106 (24)
5Zane StanleyJrBenton
6Charlie FloresJrHoopeston Area
7Michael PanneraleSrStillman Valley
8Aiden EvansFrVandaliaCivic M-2Deutch F
9Landon NearFrNewmanSterling-1Paredes 9-2
