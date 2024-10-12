1A Individual Rankings (December 10, 2024)

The Illinois Matmen 1A Individual Wrestling High School Rankings spotlight the top athletes competing in the state’s Class 1A division. These rankings reflect the performances of Illinois’ most dedicated wrestlers, showcasing their skill, determination, and success on the mat. With a deep pool of talent across the state, the rankings provide a comprehensive look at emerging standouts and seasoned competitors aiming for glory this season. From dominant pins to strategic victories, these wrestlers exemplify the heart of high school wrestling in Illinois.

Illinois Matmen 1A Team Rankings

This Week Last Week Team Record Tourney Finishes b Dual Losses 1 1 Marian Central 0-0 Marmion-9; Ironman (OH)-41 2 2 Vandalia 1-0 Civic M-1 3 3 Coal City 2-5 Glenbard E 51-30; Shepard 45-35; Joliet Central 46-35; Sandwich 41-36; Joliet W 51-23 4 4 Tolono Unity 5-0 Benton 52-25; LTV 46-31 5 5 Lena-Winslow/Stockton 3-2 Riverdale 37-35 Dixon 57-23; Rochelle 46-26



