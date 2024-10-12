Login
2A Team Rankings (December 10, 2024)

Illinois Matmen
12/10/2024 3:00 PM
The Illinois Matmen 2A Team Wrestling High School Rankings spotlight the premier programs in the state’s highly competitive Class 2A division. These rankings capture the dedication, depth, and teamwork that define the success of top-tier squads striving for dominance. Featuring a blend of established powerhouses and rising challengers, the rankings showcase programs that consistently deliver standout performances in duals and tournaments. As the season unfolds, these teams exemplify the determination and skill that make Class 2A wrestling a thrilling showcase of Illinois’ talent and passion for the sport.

This WeekLast WeekTeamRecordTourney FinishesNotable Dual WinsDual Losses
11Montini5-0Ironman (OH)-T102; Donnybrook (IA)-23Wheaton Academy 51-27; St Rita 48-32
22Washington2-0Barrington-2; Ironman (OH)-34; Glenwood-3
33IC Catholic1-0Antioch-1; Ironman (OH)-22Hersey 45-18
44Brother Rice2-0Rummel (LA)-2
55Geneseo3-0Rockford E-1Sycamore 44-29
