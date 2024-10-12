2A Team Rankings (December 10, 2024)

The Illinois Matmen 2A Team Wrestling High School Rankings spotlight the premier programs in the state’s highly competitive Class 2A division. These rankings capture the dedication, depth, and teamwork that define the success of top-tier squads striving for dominance. Featuring a blend of established powerhouses and rising challengers, the rankings showcase programs that consistently deliver standout performances in duals and tournaments. As the season unfolds, these teams exemplify the determination and skill that make Class 2A wrestling a thrilling showcase of Illinois’ talent and passion for the sport.

This Week Last Week Team Record Tourney Finishes Notable Dual Wins Dual Losses 1 1 Montini 5-0 Ironman (OH)-T102; Donnybrook (IA)-23 Wheaton Academy 51-27; St Rita 48-32 2 2 Washington 2-0 Barrington-2; Ironman (OH)-34; Glenwood-3 3 3 IC Catholic 1-0 Antioch-1; Ironman (OH)-22 Hersey 45-18 4 4 Brother Rice 2-0 Rummel (LA)-2 5 5 Geneseo 3-0 Rockford E-1 Sycamore 44-29