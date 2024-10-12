3A Team Rankings (December 10, 2024)

The Illinois Matmen 3A Team Wrestling High School Rankings shine a spotlight on the elite programs competing at the highest level of Illinois high school wrestling. These rankings reflect the depth, skill, and teamwork of the state’s most dominant teams as they battle for supremacy in duals and tournaments. Featuring powerhouse programs and perennial contenders, the 3A rankings highlight the fierce competition and exceptional talent that define this top division. As the season progresses, these teams set the standard for excellence, showcasing the best of what Illinois wrestling has to offer.

This Week Last Week Team Record Tourney Finishes Notable Dual Wins Dual Losses 1 1 Joliet Catholic 0-0 Donnybrook (IA)-4 2 2 Marist 2-0 Marmion-2; Ironman (OH)-18; Joliet Central-4 St Rita 55-15; Lane Tech 66-13 3 3 Marmion 1-0 Marmion-1; Antioch-3; Ironman (OH)-T54; Donnybrook (IA)-13 Lockport 37-37 4 4 Hononegah 1-0 Barrington-1; Ironman (OH)-33 Libertyville 43-22 5 5 C Mt Carmel 2-0 Ironman (OH)-25; Donnybrook (IA)-31 Minooka 46-28