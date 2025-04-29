LAS VEGAS, NV • Unlike many people who head out to Vegas, Kennedy Blades traveled with confidence and the sole intent on winning, and that is exactly what she did. In a US Open that watched the returning Olympic silver medalist at 76kg come in and wrestle one Olympic weight lighter than her previous four years, Blades looked extremely comfortable and nothing less than dominant as she outscored her opponents, 33-0.
Blades dominates The Open, will await her opponent for Final X
