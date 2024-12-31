Illinois Matmen’s 3A Individual Rankings  (December 31, 2024)

0 Shares

3A Individual Rankings 106 RANK WRESTLER YR SCHOOL SECTIONAL TOURNEY FINISHES LOSSES NOTABLE WINS STATE FARGO 1 Michael Rundell So OPRF Conant Neuqua V-1 (113); Hinsdale C-1 Roque F (113); Ortega 13-3 SQ-106 (24) 1-JFS (24); 1-JGR (24) 2 Maddox Garbis Sr Plainfield N Joliet Central Dvorak-6 Soney F 4-113 (24); 6-106 (23) 3 Niko Odiotti Fr Loyola Barrington Barrington-1 Farnsworth (PA) F; Dominguez (NE) 4-1 Woods 9-3; DeMarco 7-1; Pasquale 4-1 6-UFS (24) 4 Davion Henry Sr H-F Joliet Central Joliet Central-1; Hoffman E-1; Crown Point (IN)-4 R. Hayes 12-1 (113); D. Cordero (TN) 17-3, 4-1 OT; Stauffer (PA) TF; Lotier (PA) TF Corcoran 9-7; Katz TF; Drennen (WV) 6-3; Bridge (IN) 13-2 5 Michael McNamara Fr Edwardsville Joliet Central Francis Howell N (MO)-2; Dvorak-2 Dannegger (MO) TF; DeMarco 7-3; Pryor (MO) 3-0 OT Pasquale 7-2; Phelps 10-3 7-UFS (24)

