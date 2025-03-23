Login
Get premium Illinois wrestling rankings, news, and more!
CollegeNCAA ChampionshipsPro

Byrd earns 100th career win and a national championship

TC LIFONTI
TC LIFONTI
03/23/2025 4:28 PM
0
0
9
0
Shares

PHILADELPHIA, PA • In one of the most anticipated national championship matches slated out of the ten title bouts, Lucas Byrd of Illinois, the number-one seed at 133 pounds, was looking for his 100th career win and a national championship—and not in that order.  To do so, he would have to defeat Iowa’s Drake Ayala, last year’s national runner-up, and the only opponent to defeat Byrd this season.

In their B1G dual in Iowa City, it was Ayala who defeated Byrd, 4-2, and in the title match at the B1G Championships, it was Byrd winning by fall after catching Ayala in a cow-catcher.  Now, it was time for the rubber match, and Byrd was more than ready having the confidence that he can do what he had already done two weeks earlier.

Yes, there's more to read!
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
  • Illinois Matmen content
  • Rankings, articles, analysis
  • Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
  • With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
  • Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Get Access to Pro Content

Stay Connected with Illinois Matmen

Watch The Illini Classic

Related Posts

© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website
SUBSCRIBE
Login
© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website