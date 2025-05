LAS VEGAS, NV • Illinois’ Ellis Coleman and Kamal Bey have Greco’d themselves onto another World Team, and Illinois could not be prouder of the two Oak Park-River Forest alums and Olympians.

Over the years, the journey for each of these young men has been long, as well as filled with the ebbs and flows of an international wrestling career, and just life. However, as they have endured and grown, wrestling may be in their favor now more than ever.