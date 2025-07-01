Illinois Matmen Presents: The 2025 Loffredo Duals – Streamed Live

Illinois Matmen Presents: 2025 Loffredo Duals

The 2025 Loffredo Duals, a premier high school wrestling event in Illinois, is set to return with an even more competitive lineup in its second year. This prestigious event honors Fred Loffredo, a legendary coach and athlete whose impact on the wrestling community is celebrated across generations.

The Legacy of Fred Loffredo

Fred Loffredo’s name is synonymous with excellence and dedication in wrestling. As a former athlete at the University of Northern Iowa, Loffredo excelled in both wrestling and football. His commitment to service extended beyond athletics; he served as a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he was the wing education officer for the 2nd Marine Air Wing in Cherry Point, North Carolina. Loffredo’s wrestling prowess led him to qualify for the 1956 Olympic Trials in both Freestyle and Greco-Roman disciplines. Over his remarkable 40-year career as a high school coach, he shaped countless lives and built a legacy that earned him spots in the IWCOA Hall of Fame, the Tilden Tech Alumni Hall of Fame, and the Grant Community High School Hall of Fame. The Loffredo Duals, hosted at Grant Community High School, stand as a testament to his enduring influence.

This Year’s Lineup: A Powerhouse of Talent

The 2025 edition features six ranked teams, including some of the top programs in Illinois, as determined by the Illinois Matmen rankings:

#2 Marmion

#8 St. Charles East

#19 Lincoln-Way Central

#21 Grant

HM DeKalb

HM Warren

State Champions:

Caleb Noble (Warren)

(Warren) Nicolas Garcia (Marmion)

(Marmion) Dom Munaretto (St. Charles East)

(St. Charles East) Zach Stewart (Marmion)

(Marmion) Aaron Stewart (Warren)

State Placers:

Nate Randle (Crystal Lake South)

(Crystal Lake South) Ashton Hobson (Marmion)

(Marmion) Anthony Gutierrez (St. Charles East)

The 2025 Loffredo Duals feature an elite lineup, showcasing five state champions and three additional state placers. With state champions, state placers, and state qualifiers highlighting the incredible depth of talent and competitiveness across the field, they create a dynamic and thrilling event, offering fans a unique chance to witness both proven champions and rising stars compete on the same stage.

Format and Schedule

The tournament format includes eight teams, each wrestling in three dual meets. This ensures that every team gets ample competition and fans enjoy a full day of exciting matchups. The dual meet schedule is as follows:

Round 1 Duals : 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Round 2 Duals : 11:15 AM – 1:15 PM

: 11:15 AM – 1:15 PM Round 3 Duals: 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM

The highlight dual of each round will be streamed live on IllinoisMatmen.com, starting with an exciting matchup between Grant and Warren in Round 1. This ensures fans don’t miss the most thrilling and competitive matchups throughout the day.

Illinois Matmen: Supporting Illinois Wrestling

For the first time, the Loffredo Duals will be streamed live on IllinoisMatmen.com, bringing the action to wrestling fans everywhere. Illinois Matmen’s mission is to provide extensive coverage of high school wrestling for fans across Illinois and beyond. We are passionate about bringing as much of the sport as possible directly to your screen, whether through rankings, event coverage, or live streaming. The Loffredo Duals exemplify our dedication to showcasing the incredible talent and hard work of Illinois wrestlers, uniting the community and fostering recognition for the sport at every level. In addition to full event coverage, Illinois Matmen will stream the highlight dual in each round, ensuring fans don’t miss the most exciting matchups of the day. Join Illinois Matmen Pro NOW!

Building on a Competitive Foundation

Last year’s inaugural event set a high standard for the Loffredo Duals. DeKalb emerged as the champions after a narrow 38-30 victory over host Grant in the finals, showcasing the competitive spirit and depth of talent that define this event.

With Marmion, St. Charles East, and other ranked programs joining the mix in 2025, this year’s Duals promise an even deeper field of competition and highlight-reel moments.

More Than Wrestling: Honoring Tradition

The Loffredo Duals are about more than just wrestling. They honor a man who embodied the values of discipline, commitment, and community. For wrestlers, coaches, and fans, this event is an opportunity to celebrate the sport and its storied history at Grant Community High School.

Event Details

Date : January 11, 2025

: January 11, 2025 Location : Grant Community High School, 285 Grand Avenue, Fox Lake, IL 60020

: Grant Community High School, 285 Grand Avenue, Fox Lake, IL 60020 Notable Matchup: Marmion vs. St. Charles East – two powerhouse programs on a collision course to dual in the finals. With state champions and top-ranked wrestlers on both sides, this matchup promises to be the highlight of the 2025 Loffredo Duals.

The Loffredo Duals continue to grow in prestige, drawing top-tier programs and athletes to compete in a high-energy environment. Don’t miss the chance to witness the future of Illinois wrestling as it unfolds.

For updates, schedules, and results, follow Illinois Matmen’s coverage of the 2025 Loffredo Duals. See you on the mats! Join Illinois Matmen Pro NOW!