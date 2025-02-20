Illinois Matmen’s 1A Individual Rankings  (February 20, 2025)

After this weekend, the only statistical rankings will be in the form of medals collected from those standing on the podium. However, before all of the matches unfold, here are Rob Sherrill’s Illinois Matmen rankings.
Good luck to all of the pariticpants this weekend.
1A Individual Rankings
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|106
|1
|Raiden Terry
|So
|Seneca
|Coal City
|Seneca-1; Erie/P-1; Reed-Custer-1; Rochester-1 (113); Reg-1; Sect-3
|Sweely 7-4 (113); Berg F
|Wood 5-1 (120); Owens TF; Near 10-0; Perez 7-3; Katz 13-3; Whitehead TF; Flores 6-4; Carroll 5-0 (113); Drinkwine TF; Piatak F
|SQ-106 (24)
|2
|Landon Near
|Fr
|Newman
|Oregon
|Sterling-1; Erie/P-2; Princeton-3; Clinton (IA)-2; Reg-1; Sect-2
|Terry 10-0; Potenske (IA) F; Wright 10-8
|Wright 14-0, TF; Flores 16-5; Gaither 9-0; Rademaker TF; Drinkwine 7-1; Nelson 4-0, 7-0; Reeder (IA) 7-2; Whitehead F
|3
|Charlie Flores
|Jr
|Hoopeston Area
|Clinton
|Plano-1; Unity-1; Prairie C-1; Reed-Custer-2; E Illinois-1; Reg-1; Sect-1
|Near 16-5; Terry 6-4
|Drinkwine 4-3, 12-0; Paredes 11-4; Piatak 7-1; Stanley TF; Rademaker TF; Bultmann 5-3; Gaither 7-1; Owens F
|4
|Colton Drinkwine
|Fr
|Reed-Custer
|Coal City
|Princeton-3; Reed-Custer-3; IC8-1; Reg-2; Sect-1
|Sater 6-0; Flores 4-3, 12-0; Near 7-1; Terry TF
|Rademaker 5-1; Evans 5-3; Berg F, 18-8, F; Piatak 8-1, 8-2, F; Uden 1-0; Katz F
|5
|Cael Wright
|Fr
|Morrison
|Oregon
|Erie/P-3; Kewanee-1; Reg-2; Sect-1
|Near 14-0, TF
|Baker 13-7 (113); Whitehead 7-4; Evans F; Pannerale F; Near 10-8