Illinois Matmen’s 1A Individual Rankings  (January 20, 2025)

01/20/2025 6:51 PM
With three weeks from the Regional closing in, some conferences are hosting their championship tournaments this weekend, some next; however, once those hurdles have been cleared, all eyes will be focused on the state series.

Until then, here are Rob Sherrill’s latest Illinois Matmen rankings heading into this week.

1A Individual Rankings

RANKWRESTLERYRSCHOOLSECTIONALTOURNEY FINISHESLOSSESNOTABLE WINSSTATEFARGO
106
1Raiden TerrySoSenecaCoal CitySeneca-1; Erie/P-1; Reed-Custer-1Sweely 7-4 (113)Near 10-0; Perez 7-3; Katz 13-3; Flores 6-4SQ-106 (24)
2Landon NearFrNewmanOregonSterling-1; Erie/P-2; Princeton-3Terry 10-0Wright 14-0; Flores 16-5; Gaither 9-0; Drinkwine 7-1; Nelson 4-0
3Charlie FloresJrHoopeston AreaClintonPlano-1; Unity-1; Prairie C-1; Reed-Custer-2Near 16-5; Terry 6-4Drinkwine 4-3, 12-0; Paredes 11-4; Stanley TF; Bultmann 5-3
4Lelan NelsonFrRichmond-BurtonOregonRockford E-2; Richmond-B-1; Glenbrook S-1; Palatine-1; Princeton-2Koenig 11-2, 11-3; Near 4-0Talbert TF, F; Pannerale 11-8; West 9-5; Paredes 3-2; Evans F; Uden 9-6
5Colton DrinkwineFrReed-CusterCoal CityPrinceton-3; Reed-Custer-3Sater 6-0; Flores 4-3, 12-0; Near 7-1Evans 5-3; Uden 1-0; Katz F
