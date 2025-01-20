Illinois Matmen’s 1A Individual Rankings  (January 20, 2025)

With three weeks from the Regional closing in, some conferences are hosting their championship tournaments this weekend, some next; however, once those hurdles have been cleared, all eyes will be focused on the state series.
Until then, here are Rob Sherrill’s latest Illinois Matmen rankings heading into this week.
1A Individual Rankings
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|106
|1
|Raiden Terry
|So
|Seneca
|Coal City
|Seneca-1; Erie/P-1; Reed-Custer-1
|Sweely 7-4 (113)
|Near 10-0; Perez 7-3; Katz 13-3; Flores 6-4
|SQ-106 (24)
|2
|Landon Near
|Fr
|Newman
|Oregon
|Sterling-1; Erie/P-2; Princeton-3
|Terry 10-0
|Wright 14-0; Flores 16-5; Gaither 9-0; Drinkwine 7-1; Nelson 4-0
|3
|Charlie Flores
|Jr
|Hoopeston Area
|Clinton
|Plano-1; Unity-1; Prairie C-1; Reed-Custer-2
|Near 16-5; Terry 6-4
|Drinkwine 4-3, 12-0; Paredes 11-4; Stanley TF; Bultmann 5-3
|4
|Lelan Nelson
|Fr
|Richmond-Burton
|Oregon
|Rockford E-2; Richmond-B-1; Glenbrook S-1; Palatine-1; Princeton-2
|Koenig 11-2, 11-3; Near 4-0
|Talbert TF, F; Pannerale 11-8; West 9-5; Paredes 3-2; Evans F; Uden 9-6
|5
|Colton Drinkwine
|Fr
|Reed-Custer
|Coal City
|Princeton-3; Reed-Custer-3
|Sater 6-0; Flores 4-3, 12-0; Near 7-1
|Evans 5-3; Uden 1-0; Katz F