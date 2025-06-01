Illinois Matmen’s 1A Individual Rankings  (January 6, 2025)

Roughly one month away from conference championships and then the state series, here are Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings to open the new year! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are past the larger holiday torunaments, conference duals and quads get more and more exciting, and the rankings are either securing themselves up, or skipping around. There has been plenty of action to keep the numbers and rankings moving. With that, here are this week’s rankings.
1A Individual Rankings
|106
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|1
|Jacobi Cobbs
|So
|Althoff
|Carterville
|Cumberland-1; Murdale-2
|Anderton 12-4 (113); Sonon-Hale 11-0
|2
|Raiden Terry
|So
|Seneca
|Coal City
|Seneca-1; Erie/P-1
|Sweely 7-4 (113)
|Near 10-0; Perez 7-3
|SQ-106 (24)
|3
|Steven Uden
|So
|Oakwood/Salt Fork
|Carterville
|Meluch 14-6; Koenig TF
|Pannerale F; Stanley 11-0
|SQ-106 (24)
|4
|Landon Near
|Fr
|Newman
|Oregon
|Sterling-1; Erie/P-2
|Terry 10-0
|Wright 14-0; Flores 16-5
|5
|Charlie Flores
|Jr
|Hoopeston Area
|Clinton
|Plano-1; Unity-1
|Near 16-5
|Paredes 11-4; Stanley TF; Bultmann 5-3