Illinois Matmen’s 1A Individual Rankings  (March 3, 2025)

Here are the final Rob Sherrill rankings of the season. With the Individual and Dual Team State Championships completed, all that is left to do is argue the points on who should be where and why and because of this and that and… With that being said, here you go.
It is now time for “Locking Hands Season,” so best of luck to everyone as the journey for Fargo begins.
1A Individual Rankings
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|106
|1
|Raiden Terry
|So
|Seneca
|Coal City
|Seneca-1; Erie/P-1; Reed-Custer-1; Rochester-1 (113); Reg-1; Sect-3; State-3
|Sweely 7-4 (113); Berg F; Near 9-5
|Wood 5-1 (120); Owens TF; Near 10-0, 2-1; Perez 7-3; Katz 13-3; Whitehead TF; Flores 6-4; Carroll 5-0 (113); Drinkwine TF; Piatak F; Tittle TF; Spiniolas 12-1; Wright 10-0; Nelson 7-2
|3-106 (25); SQ-106 (24)
|2
|Charlie Flores
|Jr
|Hoopeston Area
|Clinton
|Plano-1; Unity-1; Prairie C-1; Reed-Custer-2; E Illinois-1; Reg-1; Sect-1; State-1
|Near 16-5; Terry 6-4
|Drinkwine 4-3, 12-0; Paredes 11-4; Piatak 7-1; Stanley TF; Rademaker TF; Bultmann 5-3; Gaither 7-1; Owens F; Tittle F; Near 3-1; Nelson F; Uden 4-0
|1-106 (25)
|3
|Landon Near
|Fr
|Newman
|Oregon
|Sterling-1; Erie/P-2; Princeton-3; Clinton (IA)-2; Reg-1; Sect-2; State-4
|Terry 10-0, 2-1; Potenske (IA) F; Wright 10-8; Flores 3-1
|Wright 14-0, TF; Flores 16-5; Gaither 9-0, TF; Rademaker TF; Drinkwine 7-1; Nelson 4-0, 7-0; Reeder (IA) 7-2; Whitehead F; Terry 9-5; Cobbs 7-3; Evans 6-2
|4-106 (25)
|4
|Lelan Nelson
|Fr
|Richmond-Burton
|Oregon
|Rockford E-2; Richmond-B-1; Glenbrook S-1; Palatine-1; Princeton-2; Reg-1; Sect-3; State-5
|Koenig 11-2, 11-3; Near 4-0, 7-0; Flores F; Terry 7-2
|Talbert TF, F; Whitehead F; Pannerale 11-8; West 9-5; Saucedo F; Berdich 16-8; Paredes 3-2; Evans F, 3-0; Uden 9-6; Spiniolas 7-1, 1-0; Berg 10-4; Gaither 10-0
|5-106 (25)
|5
|Steven Uden
|So
|Oakwood/Salt Fork
|Carterville
|Princeton-4; LTV-1; Litchfield-1; Reg-1; Sect-3; State-2
|Meluch 14-6; Koenig TF; Nelson 9-6; Drinkwine 1-0; Cobbs 5-3; Flores 4-0; Philpot F (113)
|Spiniolas 7-2, 10-3; Pannerale F; Stanley 11-0; Rademaker 11-0; Gaither 10-2, 7-3; Evans 6-5; Anderton F; Tittle TF; Owens F; Wright 11-5
|2-106 (25); SQ-106 (24)