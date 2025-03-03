Login
Illinois Matmen’s 1A Individual Rankings  (March 3, 2025)

03/03/2025 2:32 PM
Here are the final Rob Sherrill rankings of the season.  With the Individual and Dual Team State Championships completed, all that is left to do is argue the points on who should be where and why and because of this and that and… With that being said, here you go.

It is now time for “Locking Hands Season,” so best of luck to everyone as the journey for Fargo begins. 

1A Individual Rankings

RANKWRESTLERYRSCHOOLSECTIONALTOURNEY FINISHESLOSSESNOTABLE WINSSTATEFARGO
106
1Raiden TerrySoSenecaCoal CitySeneca-1; Erie/P-1; Reed-Custer-1; Rochester-1 (113); Reg-1; Sect-3; State-3Sweely 7-4 (113); Berg F; Near 9-5Wood 5-1 (120); Owens TF; Near 10-0, 2-1; Perez 7-3; Katz 13-3; Whitehead TF; Flores 6-4; Carroll 5-0 (113); Drinkwine TF; Piatak F; Tittle TF; Spiniolas 12-1; Wright 10-0; Nelson 7-23-106 (25); SQ-106 (24)
2Charlie FloresJrHoopeston AreaClintonPlano-1; Unity-1; Prairie C-1; Reed-Custer-2; E Illinois-1; Reg-1; Sect-1; State-1Near 16-5; Terry 6-4Drinkwine 4-3, 12-0; Paredes 11-4; Piatak 7-1; Stanley TF; Rademaker TF; Bultmann 5-3; Gaither 7-1; Owens F; Tittle F; Near 3-1; Nelson F; Uden 4-01-106 (25)
3Landon NearFrNewmanOregonSterling-1; Erie/P-2; Princeton-3; Clinton (IA)-2; Reg-1; Sect-2; State-4Terry 10-0, 2-1; Potenske (IA) F; Wright 10-8; Flores 3-1Wright 14-0, TF; Flores 16-5; Gaither 9-0, TF; Rademaker TF; Drinkwine 7-1; Nelson 4-0, 7-0; Reeder (IA) 7-2; Whitehead F; Terry 9-5; Cobbs 7-3; Evans 6-24-106 (25)
4Lelan NelsonFrRichmond-BurtonOregonRockford E-2; Richmond-B-1; Glenbrook S-1; Palatine-1; Princeton-2; Reg-1; Sect-3; State-5Koenig 11-2, 11-3; Near 4-0, 7-0; Flores F; Terry 7-2Talbert TF, F; Whitehead F; Pannerale 11-8; West 9-5; Saucedo F; Berdich 16-8; Paredes 3-2; Evans F, 3-0; Uden 9-6; Spiniolas 7-1, 1-0; Berg 10-4; Gaither 10-05-106 (25)
5Steven UdenSoOakwood/Salt ForkCartervillePrinceton-4; LTV-1; Litchfield-1; Reg-1; Sect-3; State-2Meluch 14-6; Koenig TF; Nelson 9-6; Drinkwine 1-0; Cobbs 5-3; Flores 4-0; Philpot F (113)Spiniolas 7-2, 10-3; Pannerale F; Stanley 11-0; Rademaker 11-0; Gaither 10-2, 7-3; Evans 6-5; Anderton F; Tittle TF; Owens F; Wright 11-52-106 (25); SQ-106 (24)
