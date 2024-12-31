Illinois Matmen’s 1A Team Rankings  (December 31, 2024)

Heading into the New Year, here is this week’s Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are now past the holiday tournament schedule, the rankings are tightening up; however, there were some very exciting performances from across the state. From dominant showings from both individuals and dual team tournaments, there has been plenty of action to keep the rankings moving. Here are this week’s rankings.
1A Team Rankings
|This Week
|Last Week
|Team
|Record
|Sectional
|Tourney Finishes
|Notable Dual Wins
|Dual Losses
|1
|2
|Vandalia
|24-1
|Carterville
|Civic M-1; ABE-1
|Mahomet 42-29; Glenwood 52-18; Roxana 52-24; OSF 53-18; Mattoon 71-0; Olympia 68-6; Unity 50-22; Benton 76-6; Morrison 68-9; Mt Zion 65-18; Hope Academy 61-13; LTV 62-9; Coal City 30-28; Marian CC 35-27
|Union County (KY) 38-36
|2
|1
|Marian Central
|10-2
|Oregon
|Marmion-9; Ironman (OH)-41; Dvorak-7; ABE-2
|NND 42-34; Hope Academy 50-30; W Frankfort 54-20; Clifton C 62-18; M t Zion 61-14; Auburn 64-18; OSF 50-17; Unity 48-27
|Marist 50-15; Vandalia 35-27
|3
|3
|Coal City
|20-6
|Coal City
|Downers S (D)-1; ABE-3
|Wauconda 60-14; Fremd 48-26; Mahomet 47-13; Geneseo 34-25; Downers N 43-21; Morris 54-18; OSF 54-10; Orion 73-6; Olympia 44-33; Oregon 61-12; Unity 41-28
|Glenbard E 51-30; Shepard 45-35; Joliet Central 46-35; Sandwich 41-36; Joliet W 51-23; Vandalia 30-28
|4
|4
|Tolono Unity
|12-5
|Tolono Unity
|Washington-6; Unity-1; ABE-4
|Benton 52-25; LTV 46-31; PORTA 55-21; Newman 46-32; Murphysboro 43-27
|Rochelle 39-32; Glenwood 50-28; Vandalia 50-22; Marian CC 48-27; Coal City 41-28
|5
|21
|Oregon
|16-2
|Oregon
|Richmond-B-2; Stillman V-2; ABE-5
|Rochelle 41-34; Seneca 55-20; Sherrard 58-18; Benton 42-33; Olympia 44-33; LTV 46-31; Murphysboro 34-31
|LWS 41-35; Coal City 61-12