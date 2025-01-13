Login
Illinois Matmen’s 1A Team Rankings  (January 13, 2025)

01/13/2025
Another great week of wrestling leads to another week of Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school team and individual rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are one week closer to their conference championships and the IHSA Regional, the rankings continue to alter in some areas, and great matchups become the focus as the final month of the regular season nears its conclusion. Here are this week’s rankings.

1A Team Rankings

This WeekLast WeekTeamRecordSectionalTourney FinishesNotable Dual WinsDual Losses
11Vandalia24-1CartervilleCivic M-1; ABE-1; Princeton-1Mahomet 42-29; Glenwood 52-18; Roxana 52-24; OSF 53-18; Mattoon 71-0; Olympia 68-6; Unity 50-22; Benton 76-6; Morrison 68-9; Mt Zion 65-18; Hope Academy 61-13; LTV 62-9; Coal City 30-28; Marian CC 35-27Union County (KY) 38-36
22Marian Central13-2OregonMarmion-9; Ironman (OH)-41; Dvorak-7; ABE-2; Detroit CC (MI)-5NND 42-34; Hope Academy 50-30; W Frankfort 54-20; Clifton C 62-18; M t Zion 61-14; Auburn 64-18; OSF 50-17; Unity 48-27; Antioch 47-19; CMC 40-38; JCA 39-32Marist 50-15; Vandalia 35-27
33Coal City22-6Coal CityDowners S (D)-1; ABE-3; Princeton-2Wauconda 60-14; Fremd 48-26; Mahomet 47-13; Geneseo 34-25; Downers N 43-21; Morris 54-18; OSF 54-10; Orion 73-6; Olympia 44-33; Oregon 61-12; Unity 41-28Glenbard E 51-30; Shepard 45-35; Joliet Central 46-35; Sandwich 41-36; Joliet W 51-23; Vandalia 30-28
44Tolono Unity12-6Tolono UnityWashington-6; Unity-1; ABE-4; Sycamore-2Benton 52-25; LTV 46-31; PORTA 55-21; Newman 46-32; Murphysboro 43-27Rochelle 39-32; Glenwood 50-28; Vandalia 50-22; Marian CC 48-27; Coal City 41-28; Washington 50-17
55Richmond-Burton10-0OregonRockford E-3; Richmond-B-1; Glenbrook S-1; Palatine-1; Princeton-3Plano 39-37; Sandwich 59-14; Antioch 41-27; St Patrick 44-24; Conant 43-33; Glenbrook S 49-27
