Illinois Matmen’s 2A Individual Rankings  (February 4, 2025)

The state series has arrived, and with it, the last regular season week of Rob Sherrill’s Illinois Matmen rankings. From here on in, it is qualify, qualify, podium. Of course, it is never that simple. However, for now, before all the wrestling and whistles and buzzers and challenges and victories and celebrations and chants and congratulations, here are this week’s rankings.
And remember, be sure to take some time and appreciate the moments along the way, this time of year is always special. Good luck to everyone!
2A Individual Rankings
|2
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|106
|1
|Vince DeMarco
|So
|Grayslake C
|Crystal Lake C
|Barrington-2; Glenwood-1; Prospect-1; Dvorak-1; Mid-States (WI)-1; Lake Co-1
|Odiotti 7-1
|DeClercq TF, TF; Woods 6-4; Duarte 6-0; Klichurov F; Khiev F; McNamara 7-3; Katz TF; Vogel F (113)
|4-106 (24)
|3-JGR (24); 7-UFS (23); 2-UGR (23)
|2
|Erik Klichurov
|Fr
|Montini
|Hinsdale S
|Donnybrook (IA)-3; Niles W-1; Dvorak-7; Cheesehead (WI)-8; CCL-2
|Christensen (IA) F; DeMarco F; Long F; Odiotti 7-2
|Wyller 4-3; Long 15-6; Phelps F; Woods TF; Wyller 8-2; Gracia 6-2; Gil 5-4; Morrison 13-5
|3
|Ray Long
|So
|N Notre Dame
|Crystal Lake C
|Conant-3 (113); Niles W-2; Dvorak-3; Leyden-1; Illini Classic-2; ESCC-1
|K. Hayes F (113); Klichurov 15-6; Soney F; Sweet (CA) 12-10
|Perez TF (113); Duarte 6-5; Rangel F; Bell TF; Diduch F; Gil 12-8; Klichurov F; Soney 14-7; Phelps F; Robles F; Koenig 8-6
|6-JGR (24)
|4
|Symon Woods
|Jr
|Washington
|Washington
|Barrington-3; Glenwood-2; Washington-1; Batavia-3; Mid-Illini-1
|Odiotti 9-3; DeMarco 6-4; Klichurov TF; Dahms (MO) TF; Wyller 8-5
|Corcoran 8-7, 13-10 OT; Clarke TF, TF; Pasquale 10-3
|4-UGR (24)
|5
|Jack Koenig
|So
|St Patrick
|Crystal Lake C
|Marmion-3; Antioch-2; Rockford E-1; Buffalo G-1; ESCC-2
|Wyller 19-8, TF; Long 8-6
|Uden TF; Gil 5-4, F; Diduch 23-9; Nelson 11-2, 11-3; Barry TF; Phelps 9-1; Sater 6-5; Dietzenbach (IA) 10-7; Katz TF