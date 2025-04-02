Login
Illinois Matmen’s 2A Individual Rankings  (February 4, 2025)

Illinois Matmen
02/04/2025 7:48 AM
The state series has arrived, and with it, the last regular season week of Rob Sherrill’s Illinois Matmen rankings. From here on in, it is qualify, qualify, podium. Of course, it is never that simple. However, for now, before all the wrestling and whistles and buzzers and challenges and victories and celebrations and chants and congratulations, here are this week’s rankings.

And remember, be sure to take some time and appreciate the moments along the way, this time of year is always special. Good luck to everyone!

2A Individual Rankings

2WRESTLERYRSCHOOLSECTIONALTOURNEY FINISHESLOSSESNOTABLE WINSSTATEFARGO
106
1Vince DeMarcoSoGrayslake CCrystal Lake CBarrington-2; Glenwood-1; Prospect-1; Dvorak-1; Mid-States (WI)-1; Lake Co-1Odiotti 7-1DeClercq TF, TF; Woods 6-4; Duarte 6-0; Klichurov F; Khiev F; McNamara 7-3; Katz TF; Vogel F (113)4-106 (24)3-JGR (24); 7-UFS (23); 2-UGR (23)
2Erik KlichurovFrMontiniHinsdale SDonnybrook (IA)-3; Niles W-1; Dvorak-7; Cheesehead (WI)-8; CCL-2Christensen (IA) F; DeMarco F; Long F; Odiotti 7-2Wyller 4-3; Long 15-6; Phelps F; Woods TF; Wyller 8-2; Gracia 6-2; Gil 5-4; Morrison 13-5
3Ray LongSoN Notre DameCrystal Lake CConant-3 (113); Niles W-2; Dvorak-3; Leyden-1; Illini Classic-2; ESCC-1K. Hayes F (113); Klichurov 15-6; Soney F; Sweet (CA) 12-10Perez TF (113); Duarte 6-5; Rangel F; Bell TF; Diduch F; Gil 12-8; Klichurov F; Soney 14-7; Phelps F; Robles F; Koenig 8-66-JGR (24)
4Symon WoodsJrWashingtonWashingtonBarrington-3; Glenwood-2; Washington-1; Batavia-3; Mid-Illini-1Odiotti 9-3; DeMarco 6-4; Klichurov TF; Dahms (MO) TF; Wyller 8-5Corcoran 8-7, 13-10 OT; Clarke TF, TF; Pasquale 10-34-UGR (24)
5Jack KoenigSoSt PatrickCrystal Lake CMarmion-3; Antioch-2; Rockford E-1; Buffalo G-1; ESCC-2Wyller 19-8, TF; Long 8-6Uden TF; Gil 5-4, F; Diduch 23-9; Nelson 11-2, 11-3; Barry TF; Phelps 9-1; Sater 6-5; Dietzenbach (IA) 10-7; Katz TF
