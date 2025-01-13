Login
Illinois Matmen’s 2A Individual Rankings  (January 13, 2025)

01/13/2025 7:48 PM
Another great week of wrestling leads to another week of Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school team and individual rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are one week closer to their conference championships and the IHSA Regional, the rankings continue to alter in some areas, and great matchups become the focus as the final month of the regular season nears its conclusion. Here are this week’s rankings.

2A Individual Rankings

106
RANKWRESTLERYRSCHOOLSECTIONALTOURNEY FINISHESLOSSESNOTABLE WINSSTATEFARGO
1Vince DeMarcoSoGrayslake CCrystal Lake CBarrington-2; Glenwood-1; Prospect-1; Dvorak-1; Mid-States (WI)-1Odiotti 7-1DeClercq TF, TF; Woods 6-4; Duarte 6-0; Klichurov F; Khiev F; McNamara 7-34-106 (24)3-JGR (24); 7-UFS (23); 2-UGR (23)
2Erik KlichurovFrMontiniHinsdale SDonnybrook (IA)-3; Niles W-1; Dvorak-7; Cheesehead (WI)-8Christensen (IA) F; DeMarco F; Long FWyller 4-3; Long 15-6; Phelps F; Woods TF; Wyller 8-2; Gracia 6-2; Gil 5-4
3Symon WoodsJrWashingtonWashingtonBarrington-3; Glenwood-2; Washington-1Odiotti 9-3; DeMarco 6-4; Klichurov TF; Dahms (MO) TFCorcoran 8-7, 13-10 OT; Clarke TF, TF; Pasquale 10-34-UGR (24)
4Ray LongSoN Notre DameCrystal Lake CConant-3 (113); Niles W-2; Dvorak-3; Leyden-1K. Hayes F (113); Klichurov 15-6; Soney FPerez TF (113); Duarte 6-5; Bell TF; Diduch F; Gil 12-8; Klichurov F; Soney 14-76-JGR (24)
5Jack KoenigSoSt PatrickCrystal Lake CMarmion-3; Antioch-2; Rockford E-1; Buffalo G-1Wyller 19-8, TFUden TF; Gil 5-4; Diduch 23-9; Nelson 11-2, 11-3; Barry TF; Phelps 9-1; Sater 6-5; Dietzenbach (IA) 10-7
