Illinois Matmen’s 2A Individual Rankings  (January 20, 2025)

01/20/2025 7:01 PM
With three weeks from the Regional closing in, some conferences are hosting their championship tournaments this weekend, some next; however, once those hurdles have been cleared, all eyes will be focused on the state series.

Until then, here are Rob Sherrill’s latest Illinois Matmen rankings heading into this week.

2A Individual Rankings

RANKWRESTLERYRSCHOOLSECTIONALTOURNEY FINISHESLOSSESNOTABLE WINSSTATEFARGO
106
1Vince DeMarcoSoGrayslake CCrystal Lake CBarrington-2; Glenwood-1; Prospect-1; Dvorak-1; Mid-States (WI)-1Odiotti 7-1DeClercq TF, TF; Woods 6-4; Duarte 6-0; Klichurov F; Khiev F; McNamara 7-3; Katz TF4-106 (24)3-JGR (24); 7-UFS (23); 2-UGR (23)
2Erik KlichurovFrMontiniHinsdale SDonnybrook (IA)-3; Niles W-1; Dvorak-7; Cheesehead (WI)-8Christensen (IA) F; DeMarco F; Long FWyller 4-3; Long 15-6; Phelps F; Woods TF; Wyller 8-2; Gracia 6-2; Gil 5-4
3Ray LongSoN Notre DameCrystal Lake CConant-3 (113); Niles W-2; Dvorak-3; Leyden-1; Illini Classic-2K. Hayes F (113); Klichurov 15-6; Soney F; Sweet (CA) 12-10Perez TF (113); Duarte 6-5; Rangel F; Bell TF; Diduch F; Gil 12-8; Klichurov F; Soney 14-7; Phelps F6-JGR (24)
4Symon WoodsJrWashingtonWashingtonBarrington-3; Glenwood-2; Washington-1; Batavia-3Odiotti 9-3; DeMarco 6-4; Klichurov TF; Dahms (MO) TF; Wyller 8-5Corcoran 8-7, 13-10 OT; Clarke TF, TF; Pasquale 10-34-UGR (24)
5Jack KoenigSoSt PatrickCrystal Lake CMarmion-3; Antioch-2; Rockford E-1; Buffalo G-1Wyller 19-8, TFUden TF; Gil 5-4; Diduch 23-9; Nelson 11-2, 11-3; Barry TF; Phelps 9-1; Sater 6-5; Dietzenbach (IA) 10-7; Katz TF
