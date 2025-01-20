Illinois Matmen’s 2A Individual Rankings  (January 20, 2025)

With three weeks from the Regional closing in, some conferences are hosting their championship tournaments this weekend, some next; however, once those hurdles have been cleared, all eyes will be focused on the state series.
Until then, here are Rob Sherrill’s latest Illinois Matmen rankings heading into this week.
2A Individual Rankings
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|106
|1
|Vince DeMarco
|So
|Grayslake C
|Crystal Lake C
|Barrington-2; Glenwood-1; Prospect-1; Dvorak-1; Mid-States (WI)-1
|Odiotti 7-1
|DeClercq TF, TF; Woods 6-4; Duarte 6-0; Klichurov F; Khiev F; McNamara 7-3; Katz TF
|4-106 (24)
|3-JGR (24); 7-UFS (23); 2-UGR (23)
|2
|Erik Klichurov
|Fr
|Montini
|Hinsdale S
|Donnybrook (IA)-3; Niles W-1; Dvorak-7; Cheesehead (WI)-8
|Christensen (IA) F; DeMarco F; Long F
|Wyller 4-3; Long 15-6; Phelps F; Woods TF; Wyller 8-2; Gracia 6-2; Gil 5-4
|3
|Ray Long
|So
|N Notre Dame
|Crystal Lake C
|Conant-3 (113); Niles W-2; Dvorak-3; Leyden-1; Illini Classic-2
|K. Hayes F (113); Klichurov 15-6; Soney F; Sweet (CA) 12-10
|Perez TF (113); Duarte 6-5; Rangel F; Bell TF; Diduch F; Gil 12-8; Klichurov F; Soney 14-7; Phelps F
|6-JGR (24)
|4
|Symon Woods
|Jr
|Washington
|Washington
|Barrington-3; Glenwood-2; Washington-1; Batavia-3
|Odiotti 9-3; DeMarco 6-4; Klichurov TF; Dahms (MO) TF; Wyller 8-5
|Corcoran 8-7, 13-10 OT; Clarke TF, TF; Pasquale 10-3
|4-UGR (24)
|5
|Jack Koenig
|So
|St Patrick
|Crystal Lake C
|Marmion-3; Antioch-2; Rockford E-1; Buffalo G-1
|Wyller 19-8, TF
|Uden TF; Gil 5-4; Diduch 23-9; Nelson 11-2, 11-3; Barry TF; Phelps 9-1; Sater 6-5; Dietzenbach (IA) 10-7; Katz TF