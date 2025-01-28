Illinois Matmen’s 2A Individual Rankings  (January 28, 2025)

After an exciting weekend of conference championships, the days are merely being counted as the Regional Championships are slowly approaching. This week, there are still many conference championships still out there to be won, and those, along with a few dual meets, will be the final head-to-head and common opponent matchups, as well as opportunities to improve one’s record, before the seeding process of the regional. Until then, however, here are Rob Sherrill’s latest Illinois Matmen rankings for this week.
2A Individual Ranking
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|106
|1
|Vince DeMarco
|So
|Grayslake C
|Crystal Lake C
|Barrington-2; Glenwood-1; Prospect-1; Dvorak-1; Mid-States (WI)-1; Lake Co-1
|Odiotti 7-1
|DeClercq TF, TF; Woods 6-4; Duarte 6-0; Klichurov F; Khiev F; McNamara 7-3; Katz TF
|4-106 (24)
|3-JGR (24); 7-UFS (23); 2-UGR (23)
|2
|Erik Klichurov
|Fr
|Montini
|Hinsdale S
|Donnybrook (IA)-3; Niles W-1; Dvorak-7; Cheesehead (WI)-8; CCL-2
|Christensen (IA) F; DeMarco F; Long F; Odiotti 7-2
|Wyller 4-3; Long 15-6; Phelps F; Woods TF; Wyller 8-2; Gracia 6-2; Gil 5-4; Morrison 13-5
|3
|Ray Long
|So
|N Notre Dame
|Crystal Lake C
|Conant-3 (113); Niles W-2; Dvorak-3; Leyden-1; Illini Classic-2; ESCC-1
|K. Hayes F (113); Klichurov 15-6; Soney F; Sweet (CA) 12-10
|Perez TF (113); Duarte 6-5; Rangel F; Bell TF; Diduch F; Gil 12-8; Klichurov F; Soney 14-7; Phelps F; Robles F; Koenig 8-6
|6-JGR (24)
|4
|Symon Woods
|Jr
|Washington
|Washington
|Barrington-3; Glenwood-2; Washington-1; Batavia-3; Mid-Illini-1
|Odiotti 9-3; DeMarco 6-4; Klichurov TF; Dahms (MO) TF; Wyller 8-5
|Corcoran 8-7, 13-10 OT; Clarke TF, TF; Pasquale 10-3
|4-UGR (24)
|5
|Jack Koenig
|So
|St Patrick
|Crystal Lake C
|Marmion-3; Antioch-2; Rockford E-1; Buffalo G-1; ESCC-2
|Wyller 19-8, TF; Long 8-6
|Uden TF; Gil 5-4, F; Diduch 23-9; Nelson 11-2, 11-3; Barry TF; Phelps 9-1; Sater 6-5; Dietzenbach (IA) 10-7; Katz TF