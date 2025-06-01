Illinois Matmen’s 2A Individual Rankings  (January 6, 2025)

Roughly one month away from conference championships and then the state series, here are Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings to open the new year! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are past the larger holiday torunaments, conference duals and quads get more and more exciting, and the rankings are either securing themselves up, or skipping around. There has been plenty of action to keep the numbers and rankings moving. With that, here are this week’s rankings.
2A Individual Rankings
|106
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|1
|Vince DeMarco
|So
|Grayslake C
|Crystal Lake C
|Barrington-2; Glenwood-1; Prospect-1; Dvorak-1; Mid-States (WI)-1
|Odiotti 7-1
|DeClercq TF, TF; Woods 6-4; Duarte 6-0; Klichurov F; Khiev F; McNamara 7-3
|4-106 (24)
|3-JGR (24); 7-UFS (23); 2-UGR (23)
|2
|Erik Klichurov
|Fr
|Montini
|Hinsdale S
|Donnybrook (IA)-3; Niles W-1; Dvorak-7; Cheesehead (WI)-8
|Christensen (IA) F; DeMarco F; Long F
|Wyller 4-3; Long 15-6; Phelps F; Woods TF; Wyller 8-2; Gracia 6-2
|3
|Symon Woods
|Jr
|Washington
|Washington
|Barrington-3; Glenwood-2; Washington-1
|Odiotti 9-3; DeMarco 6-4; Klichurov TF; Dahms (MO) TF
|Corcoran 8-7, 13-10 OT; Clarke TF, TF; Pasquale 10-3
|4-UGR (24)
|4
|Ray Long
|So
|N Notre Dame
|Crystal Lake C
|Conant-3 (113); Niles W-2; Dvorak-3
|K. Hayes F (113); Klichurov 15-6; Soney F
|Perez TF (113); Duarte 6-5; Bell TF; Diduch F; Klichurov F; Soney 14-7
|6-JGR (24)
|5
|Jack Koenig
|So
|St Patrick
|Crystal Lake C
|Marmion-3; Antioch-2; Rockford E-1; Buffalo G-1
|Wyller 19-8, TF
|Uden TF; Diduch 23-9; Nelson 11-2, 11-3; Barry TF; Phelps 9-1; Sater 6-5; Dietzenbach (IA) 10-7