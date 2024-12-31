Login
Illinois Matmen’s 2A Team Rankings  (December 31, 2024)

Illinois Matmen
12/31/2024 12:12 PM
Heading into the New Year, here is this week’s Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are now past the holiday tournament schedule, the rankings are tightening up; however, there were some very exciting performances from across the state. From dominant showings from both individuals and dual team tournaments, there has been plenty of action to keep the rankings moving. Here are this week’s rankings.

2A Team Rankings    

This WeekLast WeekTeamRecordSectionalTourney FinishesNotable Dual WinsDual Losses
11Montini11-2Hinsdale SIronman (OH)-T102; Donnybrook (IA)-23; Niles W-1; Dvorak-3; DeKalb (D)-3Wheaton Academy 51-27; St Rita 48-32; Brother Rice 49-17; Moline 64-18; LWW 50-21; Washington 39-32; IC Cath 37-29Marmion 38-30; Detroit CC (MI) 35-26
22Washington10-2WashingtonBarrington-2; Ironman (OH)-34; Glenwood-3; Washington-1; DeKalb (D)-5Canton 59-8; Rochelle 47-18; Glenwood 51-19; DeKalb 59-15; JCA 34-31; Sandburg 39-32Montini 39-32; Yorkville 38-34
33IC Catholic4-3Crystal Lake CAntioch-1; Ironman (OH)-22; Washington-3; Dvorak-1; DeKalb (D)-4Hersey 45-18; Oswego 48-27; Lockport 37-35; JCA 33-27Montini 37-29; Detroit CC (MI) 45-25; Marmion 37-30
44Brother Rice5-1Hinsdale SRummel (LA)-2; Hinsdale C-8St Patrick 39-37; LWC 35-32Montini 49-17
55Geneseo9-1WashingtonRockford E-1; Downers S (D)-3; Lincoln-1Sycamore 44-29; Oak Forest 59-14; Maine S 45-22; Glenwood 43-23; Grant 38-31Coal City 34-25
