Illinois Matmen’s 2A Team Rankings  (December 31, 2024)

Heading into the New Year, here is this week’s Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are now past the holiday tournament schedule, the rankings are tightening up; however, there were some very exciting performances from across the state. From dominant showings from both individuals and dual team tournaments, there has been plenty of action to keep the rankings moving. Here are this week’s rankings.
2A Team Rankings
|This Week
|Last Week
|Team
|Record
|Sectional
|Tourney Finishes
|Notable Dual Wins
|Dual Losses
|1
|1
|Montini
|11-2
|Hinsdale S
|Ironman (OH)-T102; Donnybrook (IA)-23; Niles W-1; Dvorak-3; DeKalb (D)-3
|Wheaton Academy 51-27; St Rita 48-32; Brother Rice 49-17; Moline 64-18; LWW 50-21; Washington 39-32; IC Cath 37-29
|Marmion 38-30; Detroit CC (MI) 35-26
|2
|2
|Washington
|10-2
|Washington
|Barrington-2; Ironman (OH)-34; Glenwood-3; Washington-1; DeKalb (D)-5
|Canton 59-8; Rochelle 47-18; Glenwood 51-19; DeKalb 59-15; JCA 34-31; Sandburg 39-32
|Montini 39-32; Yorkville 38-34
|3
|3
|IC Catholic
|4-3
|Crystal Lake C
|Antioch-1; Ironman (OH)-22; Washington-3; Dvorak-1; DeKalb (D)-4
|Hersey 45-18; Oswego 48-27; Lockport 37-35; JCA 33-27
|Montini 37-29; Detroit CC (MI) 45-25; Marmion 37-30
|4
|4
|Brother Rice
|5-1
|Hinsdale S
|Rummel (LA)-2; Hinsdale C-8
|St Patrick 39-37; LWC 35-32
|Montini 49-17
|5
|5
|Geneseo
|9-1
|Washington
|Rockford E-1; Downers S (D)-3; Lincoln-1
|Sycamore 44-29; Oak Forest 59-14; Maine S 45-22; Glenwood 43-23; Grant 38-31
|Coal City 34-25