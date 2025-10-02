Illinois Matmen’s 2A Team Rankings  (February 10, 2025)

With the Regional now behind us all, it is time to move into the Individaul Sectional. Here, well, this is where state qualifications are either earned or missed. Only four wrestlers from each weight class in each Indivifdual Sectional will become State Qualifiers, and headed into this two-day weekend of wrestling, here are Rob Sherrill’s Illinois Matmen rankings.
From a team perspective, Regionals have been won and the Dual Team Sectional is still three Tuesdays away. Individually, this weeked is where either goals remain alive or where the dream ends.
Good luck to all of the pariticpants this weekend.
2A Team Rankings
|This Week
|Last Week
|Team
|Record
|Sectional
|Tourney Finishes
|Notable Dual Wins
|Dual Losses
|1
|1
|IC Catholic
|6-6
|Crystal Lake C
|Antioch-1; Ironman (OH)-22; Washington-3; Dvorak-1; DeKalb (D)-4; Doc Buchanan (CA)-T16; Geneseo-6; CCL-1; Reg-1
|Hersey 45-18; Oswego 48-27; Lockport 37-35; JCA 33-27; Marian CC 47-12
|Montini 37-29, 37-26; Detroit CC (MI) 45-25; Marmion 37-30; Gilroy (CA) 51-14; Layton (UT) 41-34
|2
|2
|Montini
|17-3
|Hinsdale S
|Ironman (OH)-T102; Donnybrook (IA)-23; Niles W-1; Dvorak-3; DeKalb (D)-3; Cheesehead (WI)-5; CCL-3; Reg-1
|Wheaton Academy 51-27; St Rita 48-32; Brother Rice 49-17; Moline 64-18; LWW 50-21; Washington 39-32; IC Cath 37-29, 37-26; Lane Tech 52-21; CMC 39-31; Marist 35-27; Joliet W 56-17
|Marmion 38-30, 37-32; Detroit CC (MI) 35-26
|3
|3
|Washington
|19-6
|Washington
|Barrington-2; Ironman (OH)-34; Glenwood-3; Washington-1; DeKalb (D)-5; Clash (WI)-9; Batavia-2; Mid-Illini-1; Reg-1
|Canton 59-8; Rochelle 47-18; Glenwood 51-19; DeKalb 59-15; JCA 34-31; Sandburg 39-32; Cumberland (WI) 48-12; LC/WM (MN) 42-18; Hersey 31-22; Post Falls (ID) 34-28; Staley (MO) 32-25; Unity 50-17; Morton 51-16
|Montini 39-32; Yorkville 38-34; Chatfield (MN) 37-32
|4
|4
|Geneseo
|13-2
|Washington
|Rockford E-1; Downers S (D)-3; Lincoln-1; Morton-1; Geneseo-1; W Big 6-1; Reg-1
|Sycamore 44-29; Galesburg 68-3; Oak Forest 59-14; Maine S 45-22; Glenwood 43-23; Grant 38-31; Notre Dame (IA) 38-29; Assumption (IA) 41-26; Moline 69-6; Rock Island 57-14
|Coal City 34-25; Alburnett (IA) 44-25
|5
|5
|Providence
|9-3
|Hinsdale S
|Barrington-5; Ironman (OH)-T100; Joliet Central-10; Dvorak-11; Cheesehead (WI)-25; Illini Classic-10; CCL-6; Reg-2
|Riverside-B 54-16; Conant 60-13; Fenwick 41-23; Brother Rice 48-29; St Rita 44-30; DePaul 59-21
|OPRF 37-31; Marmion 36-35; Marist 48-15