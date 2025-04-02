Illinois Matmen’s 2A Team Rankings  (February 4, 2025)

The state series has arrived, and with it, the last regular season week of Rob Sherrill’s Illinois Matmen rankings. From here on in, it is qualify, qualify, podium. Of course, it is never that simple. However, for now, before all the wrestling and whistles and buzzers and challenges and victories and celebrations and chants and congratulations, here are this week’s rankings.
And remember, be sure to take some time and appreciate the moments along the way, this time of year is always special. Good luck to everyone!
2A Team Rankings
|This Week
|Last Week
|Team
|Record
|Sectional
|Tourney Finishes
|Notable Dual Wins
|Dual Losses
|1
|2
|IC Catholic
|6-6
|Crystal Lake C
|Antioch-1; Ironman (OH)-22; Washington-3; Dvorak-1; DeKalb (D)-4; Doc Buchanan (CA)-T16; Geneseo-6; CCL-1
|Hersey 45-18; Oswego 48-27; Lockport 37-35; JCA 33-27; Marian CC 47-12
|Montini 37-29, 37-26; Detroit CC (MI) 45-25; Marmion 37-30; Gilroy (CA) 51-14; Layton (UT) 41-34
|2
|1
|Montini
|17-3
|Hinsdale S
|Ironman (OH)-T102; Donnybrook (IA)-23; Niles W-1; Dvorak-3; DeKalb (D)-3; Cheesehead (WI)-5; CCL-3
|Wheaton Academy 51-27; St Rita 48-32; Brother Rice 49-17; Moline 64-18; LWW 50-21; Washington 39-32; IC Cath 37-29, 37-26; CMC 39-31; Marist 35-27; Joliet W 56-17
|Marmion 38-30, 37-32; Detroit CC (MI) 35-26
|3
|3
|Washington
|19-6
|Washington
|Barrington-2; Ironman (OH)-34; Glenwood-3; Washington-1; DeKalb (D)-5; Clash (WI)-9; Batavia-2; Mid-Illini-1
|Canton 59-8; Rochelle 47-18; Glenwood 51-19; DeKalb 59-15; JCA 34-31; Sandburg 39-32; Cumberland (WI) 48-12; LC/WM (MN) 42-18; Hersey 31-22; Post Falls (ID) 34-28; Staley (MO) 32-25; Unity 50-17; Morton 51-16
|Montini 39-32; Yorkville 38-34; Chatfield (MN) 37-32
|4
|4
|Geneseo
|13-2
|Washington
|Rockford E-1; Downers S (D)-3; Lincoln-1; Morton-1; Geneseo-1; W Big 6-1
|Sycamore 44-29; Galesburg 68-3; Oak Forest 59-14; Maine S 45-22; Glenwood 43-23; Grant 38-31; Notre Dame (IA) 38-29; Assumption (IA) 41-26; Moline 69-6; Rock Island 57-14
|Coal City 34-25; Alburnett (IA) 44-25
|5
|5
|Providence
|9-3
|Hinsdale S
|Barrington-5; Ironman (OH)-T100; Joliet Central-10; Dvorak-11; Cheesehead (WI)-25; Illini Classic-10; CCL-6
|Riverside-B 54-16; Conant 60-13; Fenwick 41-23; Brother Rice 48-29; St Rita 44-30; DePaul 59-21
|OPRF 37-31; Marmion 36-35; Marist 48-15