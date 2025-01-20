Illinois Matmen’s 2A Team Rankings  (January 20, 2025)

With three weeks from the Regional closing in, some conferences are hosting their championship tournaments this weekend, some next; however, once those hurdles have been cleared, all eyes will be focused on the state series.
Until then, here are Rob Sherrill’s latest Illinois Matmen rankings heading into this week.
2A Team Rankings
|This Week
|Last Week
|Team
|Record
|Sectional
|Tourney Finishes
|Notable Dual Wins
|Dual Losses
|1
|1
|Montini
|17-3
|Hinsdale S
|Ironman (OH)-T102; Donnybrook (IA)-23; Niles W-1; Dvorak-3; DeKalb (D)-3; Cheesehead (WI)-5
|Wheaton Academy 51-27; St Rita 48-32; Brother Rice 49-17; Moline 64-18; LWW 50-21; Washington 39-32; IC Cath 37-29, 37-26; CMC 39-31; Marist 35-27; Joliet W 56-17
|Marmion 38-30, 37-32; Detroit CC (MI) 35-26
|2
|2
|Washington
|19-6
|Washington
|Barrington-2; Ironman (OH)-34; Glenwood-3; Washington-1; DeKalb (D)-5; Clash (WI)-9; Batavia-2
|Canton 59-8; Rochelle 47-18; Glenwood 51-19; DeKalb 59-15; JCA 34-31; Sandburg 39-32; Cumberland (WI) 48-12; LC/WM (MN) 42-18; Hersey 31-22; Post Falls (ID) 34-28; Staley (MO) 32-25; Unity 50-17; Morton 51-16
|Montini 39-32; Yorkville 38-34; Chatfield (MN) 37-32
|3
|3
|IC Catholic
|5-6
|Crystal Lake C
|Antioch-1; Ironman (OH)-22; Washington-3; Dvorak-1; DeKalb (D)-4; Doc Buchanan (CA)-T16; Geneseo-6
|Hersey 45-18; Oswego 48-27; Lockport 37-35; JCA 33-27
|Montini 37-29, 37-26; Detroit CC (MI) 45-25; Marmion 37-30; Gilroy (CA) 51-14; Layton (UT) 41-34
|4
|5
|Geneseo
|12-2
|Washington
|Rockford E-1; Downers S (D)-3; Lincoln-1; Morton-1; Geneseo-1
|Sycamore 44-29; Galesburg 68-3; Oak Forest 59-14; Maine S 45-22; Glenwood 43-23; Grant 38-31; Notre Dame (IA) 38-29; Assumption (IA) 41-26; Moline 69-6
|Coal City 34-25; Alburnett (IA) 44-25
|5
|14
|Providence
|9-3
|Hinsdale S
|Barrington-5; Ironman (OH)-T100; Joliet Central-10; Dvorak-11; Cheesehead (WI)-25; Illini Classic-10
|Riverside-B 54-16; Conant 60-13; Fenwick 41-23; Brother Rice 48-29; St Rita 44-30; DePaul 59-21
|OPRF 37-31; Marmion 36-35; Marist 48-15