Login
Get premium Illinois wrestling rankings, news, and more!
2AHigh SchoolProRankings

Illinois Matmen’s 2A Team Rankings  (January 28, 2025)

Illinois Matmen
01/28/2025 6:50 AM
0
0
73
0
Shares

After an exciting weekend of conference championships, the days are merely being counted as the Regional Championships are slowly approaching. This week, there are still many conference championships still out there to be won, and those, along with a few dual meets, will be the final head-to-head and common opponent matchups, as well as opportunities to improve one’s record, before the seeding process of the regional. Until then, however, here are Rob Sherrill’s latest Illinois Matmen rankings for this week.

2A Team Ranking

This WeekLast WeekTeamRecordSectionalTourney FinishesNotable Dual WinsDual Losses
11Montini17-3Hinsdale SIronman (OH)-T102; Donnybrook (IA)-23; Niles W-1; Dvorak-3; DeKalb (D)-3; Cheesehead (WI)-5; CCL-3Wheaton Academy 51-27; St Rita 48-32; Brother Rice 49-17; Moline 64-18; LWW 50-21; Washington 39-32; IC Cath 37-29, 37-26; CMC 39-31; Marist 35-27; Joliet W 56-17Marmion 38-30, 37-32; Detroit CC (MI) 35-26
23IC Catholic5-6Crystal Lake CAntioch-1; Ironman (OH)-22; Washington-3; Dvorak-1; DeKalb (D)-4; Doc Buchanan (CA)-T16; Geneseo-6; CCL-1Hersey 45-18; Oswego 48-27; Lockport 37-35; JCA 33-27Montini 37-29, 37-26; Detroit CC (MI) 45-25; Marmion 37-30; Gilroy (CA) 51-14; Layton (UT) 41-34
32Washington19-6WashingtonBarrington-2; Ironman (OH)-34; Glenwood-3; Washington-1; DeKalb (D)-5; Clash (WI)-9; Batavia-2; Mid-Illini-1Canton 59-8; Rochelle 47-18; Glenwood 51-19; DeKalb 59-15; JCA 34-31; Sandburg 39-32; Cumberland (WI) 48-12; LC/WM (MN) 42-18; Hersey 31-22; Post Falls (ID) 34-28; Staley (MO) 32-25; Unity 50-17; Morton 51-16Montini 39-32; Yorkville 38-34; Chatfield (MN) 37-32
44Geneseo12-2WashingtonRockford E-1; Downers S (D)-3; Lincoln-1; Morton-1; Geneseo-1Sycamore 44-29; Galesburg 68-3; Oak Forest 59-14; Maine S 45-22; Glenwood 43-23; Grant 38-31; Notre Dame (IA) 38-29; Assumption (IA) 41-26; Moline 69-6Coal City 34-25; Alburnett (IA) 44-25
55Providence9-3Hinsdale SBarrington-5; Ironman (OH)-T100; Joliet Central-10; Dvorak-11; Cheesehead (WI)-25; Illini Classic-10; CCL-6Riverside-B 54-16; Conant 60-13; Fenwick 41-23; Brother Rice 48-29; St Rita 44-30; DePaul 59-21OPRF 37-31; Marmion 36-35; Marist 48-15
Yes, there's more to read!
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
  • Illinois Matmen content
  • Rankings, articles, analysis
  • Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
  • With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
  • Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Get Access to Pro Content

Stay Connected with Illinois Matmen

Watch The Illini Classic

Related Posts

© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website
SUBSCRIBE
Login
© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website