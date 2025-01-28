Illinois Matmen’s 2A Team Rankings  (January 28, 2025)

After an exciting weekend of conference championships, the days are merely being counted as the Regional Championships are slowly approaching. This week, there are still many conference championships still out there to be won, and those, along with a few dual meets, will be the final head-to-head and common opponent matchups, as well as opportunities to improve one’s record, before the seeding process of the regional. Until then, however, here are Rob Sherrill’s latest Illinois Matmen rankings for this week.
2A Team Ranking
|This Week
|Last Week
|Team
|Record
|Sectional
|Tourney Finishes
|Notable Dual Wins
|Dual Losses
|1
|1
|Montini
|17-3
|Hinsdale S
|Ironman (OH)-T102; Donnybrook (IA)-23; Niles W-1; Dvorak-3; DeKalb (D)-3; Cheesehead (WI)-5; CCL-3
|Wheaton Academy 51-27; St Rita 48-32; Brother Rice 49-17; Moline 64-18; LWW 50-21; Washington 39-32; IC Cath 37-29, 37-26; CMC 39-31; Marist 35-27; Joliet W 56-17
|Marmion 38-30, 37-32; Detroit CC (MI) 35-26
|2
|3
|IC Catholic
|5-6
|Crystal Lake C
|Antioch-1; Ironman (OH)-22; Washington-3; Dvorak-1; DeKalb (D)-4; Doc Buchanan (CA)-T16; Geneseo-6; CCL-1
|Hersey 45-18; Oswego 48-27; Lockport 37-35; JCA 33-27
|Montini 37-29, 37-26; Detroit CC (MI) 45-25; Marmion 37-30; Gilroy (CA) 51-14; Layton (UT) 41-34
|3
|2
|Washington
|19-6
|Washington
|Barrington-2; Ironman (OH)-34; Glenwood-3; Washington-1; DeKalb (D)-5; Clash (WI)-9; Batavia-2; Mid-Illini-1
|Canton 59-8; Rochelle 47-18; Glenwood 51-19; DeKalb 59-15; JCA 34-31; Sandburg 39-32; Cumberland (WI) 48-12; LC/WM (MN) 42-18; Hersey 31-22; Post Falls (ID) 34-28; Staley (MO) 32-25; Unity 50-17; Morton 51-16
|Montini 39-32; Yorkville 38-34; Chatfield (MN) 37-32
|4
|4
|Geneseo
|12-2
|Washington
|Rockford E-1; Downers S (D)-3; Lincoln-1; Morton-1; Geneseo-1
|Sycamore 44-29; Galesburg 68-3; Oak Forest 59-14; Maine S 45-22; Glenwood 43-23; Grant 38-31; Notre Dame (IA) 38-29; Assumption (IA) 41-26; Moline 69-6
|Coal City 34-25; Alburnett (IA) 44-25
|5
|5
|Providence
|9-3
|Hinsdale S
|Barrington-5; Ironman (OH)-T100; Joliet Central-10; Dvorak-11; Cheesehead (WI)-25; Illini Classic-10; CCL-6
|Riverside-B 54-16; Conant 60-13; Fenwick 41-23; Brother Rice 48-29; St Rita 44-30; DePaul 59-21
|OPRF 37-31; Marmion 36-35; Marist 48-15