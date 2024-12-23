Illinois Matmen’s 3A Individual Rankings  (December 23, 2024)

Welcome to another week of Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are now halfway through the season, the rankings continue to shake up with some exciting performances from across the state. From dominant showings at several holiday individual and dual team tournaments to highly anticipated matchups in dual meets, there has been plenty of action to keep the rankings moving. Here are this week’s rankings.
3A Indivdual Rankings
|106
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|1
|Michael Rundell
|So
|OPRF
|Conant
|Neuqua V-1 (113); Hinsdale C-1
|Roque F (113); Ortega 13-3
|SQ-106 (24)
|1-JFS (24); 1-JGR (24)
|2
|Maddox Garbis
|Sr
|Plainfield N
|Joliet Central
|Dvorak-6
|Soney F
|4-113 (24); 6-106 (23)
|3
|Niko Odiotti
|Fr
|Loyola
|Barrington
|Barrington-1
|Farnsworth (PA) F; Dominguez (NE) 4-1
|Woods 9-3; DeMarco 7-1; Pasquale 4-1
|6-UFS (24)
|4
|Davion Henry
|Sr
|H-F
|Joliet Central
|Joliet Central-1; Hoffman E-1; Crown Point (IN)-4
|R. Hayes 12-1 (113); D. Cordero (TN) 17-3, 4-1 OT
|Corcoran 9-7; Katz TF; Drennen (WV) 6-3; Bridge (IN) 13-2
|5
|Michael McNamara
|Fr
|Edwardsville
|Joliet Central
|Francis Howell N (MO)-2; Dvorak-2
|Dannegger (MO) TF; DeMarco 7-3
|Pasquale 7-2; Phelps 10-3
|7-UFS (24)