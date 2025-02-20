Illinois Matmen’s 3A Individual Rankings  (February 20, 2025)

After this weekend, the only statistical rankings will be in the form of medals collected from those standing on the podium. However, before all of the matches unfold, here are Rob Sherrill’s Illinois Matmen rankings.
Good luck to all of the pariticpants this weekend.
3A Individual Rankings
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|106
|1
|Michael Rundell
|So
|OPRF
|Conant
|Neuqua V-1 (113); Hinsdale C-1; Doc Buchanan (CA)-5; OPRF-1; Reg-1; Sect-1
|Garza (CA) 10-0; Granados (CA) 3-1
|Roque F (113); Morrison 11-5; Corcoran TF; Ortega 13-3, TF; Sweet (CA) 6-4; Henry F; Barry F; Duarte TF, TF; Phelps F
|SQ-106 (24)
|1-JFS (24); 1-JGR (24)
|2
|Maddox Garbis
|Sr
|Plainfield N
|Joliet Central
|Dvorak-6; Cheesehead (WI)-3; Geneseo-1 (113); SPC-1: Reg-1; Sect-1
|Woody (IA) 4-2; Hayes 8-0 (113)
|Spinolas F; Soney F, 7-0; McNamara 6-4; Robles 9-1; Chittum (TN) 10-8; Harris TF (113); Abordo TF (113); Henry 8-0
|4-113 (24); 6-106 (23)
|3
|Niko Odiotti
|Fr
|Loyola
|Barrington
|Barrington-1; Geneseo-1; CCL-1; Reg-1; Sect-1
|Farnsworth (PA) F; Dominguez (NE) 4-1
|Woods 9-3; DeMarco 7-1; Pasquale 4-1; Robles 21-9; Berg F; Gracia 7-2; Corcoran 9-2; Klichurov 7-2; Angileri TF; Berdich TF; DeClercq 13-1
|6-UFS (24)
|4
|Jackson Soney
|Jr
|Normal C
|Joliet Central
|Joliet Central-3; Dvorak-4; Lincoln-1; Sycamore-1; Mahomet-1; Big 12-1; Reg-2; Sect-2
|Corcoran 5-2; Ortega 6-2; Garbis F, 7-0; Long 14-7; Robles TF
|Corcoran 15-8; Phelps F, F; Khiev F; Bultmann 3-0; Schickel F; West F; Gaither TF; Kissane F; McNamara 6-3 OT
|5
|Michael McNamara
|Fr
|Edwardsville
|Joliet Central
|Francis Howell N (MO)-2; Dvorak-2; Cheesehead (WI)-7; Hickman (MO)-1; Reg-1; Sect-3
|Dannegger (MO) TF; DeMarco 7-3; Pryor (MO) 3-0 OT; Chittum (TN) 12-4; Garbis 6-4; Soney 6-3 OT
|Pasquale 7-2; Phelps 10-3; Henry 1-0
|7-UFS (24)