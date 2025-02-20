Login
Illinois Matmen’s 3A Individual Rankings  (February 20, 2025)

Illinois Matmen
02/20/2025 12:24 AM
After this weekend, the only statistical rankings will be in the form of medals collected from those standing on the podium. However, before all of the matches unfold, here are Rob Sherrill’s Illinois Matmen rankings.

Good luck to all of the pariticpants this weekend.

3A Individual Rankings

RANKWRESTLERYRSCHOOLSECTIONALTOURNEY FINISHESLOSSESNOTABLE WINSSTATEFARGO
106
1Michael RundellSoOPRFConantNeuqua V-1 (113); Hinsdale C-1; Doc Buchanan (CA)-5; OPRF-1; Reg-1; Sect-1Garza (CA) 10-0; Granados (CA) 3-1Roque F (113); Morrison 11-5; Corcoran TF; Ortega 13-3, TF; Sweet (CA) 6-4; Henry F; Barry F; Duarte TF, TF; Phelps FSQ-106 (24)1-JFS (24); 1-JGR (24)
2Maddox GarbisSrPlainfield NJoliet CentralDvorak-6; Cheesehead (WI)-3; Geneseo-1 (113); SPC-1: Reg-1; Sect-1Woody (IA) 4-2; Hayes 8-0 (113)Spinolas F; Soney F, 7-0; McNamara 6-4; Robles 9-1; Chittum (TN) 10-8; Harris TF (113); Abordo TF (113); Henry 8-04-113 (24); 6-106 (23)
3Niko OdiottiFrLoyolaBarringtonBarrington-1; Geneseo-1; CCL-1; Reg-1; Sect-1Farnsworth (PA) F; Dominguez (NE) 4-1Woods 9-3; DeMarco 7-1; Pasquale 4-1; Robles 21-9; Berg F; Gracia 7-2; Corcoran 9-2; Klichurov 7-2; Angileri TF; Berdich TF; DeClercq 13-16-UFS (24)
4Jackson SoneyJrNormal CJoliet CentralJoliet Central-3; Dvorak-4; Lincoln-1; Sycamore-1; Mahomet-1; Big 12-1; Reg-2; Sect-2Corcoran 5-2; Ortega 6-2; Garbis F, 7-0; Long 14-7; Robles TFCorcoran 15-8; Phelps F, F; Khiev F; Bultmann 3-0; Schickel F; West F; Gaither TF; Kissane F; McNamara 6-3 OT
5Michael McNamaraFrEdwardsvilleJoliet CentralFrancis Howell N (MO)-2; Dvorak-2; Cheesehead (WI)-7; Hickman (MO)-1; Reg-1; Sect-3Dannegger (MO) TF; DeMarco 7-3; Pryor (MO) 3-0 OT; Chittum (TN) 12-4; Garbis 6-4; Soney 6-3 OTPasquale 7-2; Phelps 10-3; Henry 1-07-UFS (24)
