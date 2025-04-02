Illinois Matmen’s 3A Individual Rankings  (February 4, 2025)

The state series has arrived, and with it, the last regular season week of Rob Sherrill’s Illinois Matmen rankings. From here on in, it is qualify, qualify, podium. Of course, it is never that simple. However, for now, before all the wrestling and whistles and buzzers and challenges and victories and celebrations and chants and congratulations, here are this week’s rankings.
And remember, be sure to take some time and appreciate the moments along the way, this time of year is always special. Good luck to everyone!
3A Individual Rankings
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|106
|1
|Michael Rundell
|So
|OPRF
|Conant
|Neuqua V-1 (113); Hinsdale C-1; Doc Buchanan (CA)-5; OPRF-1
|Garza (CA) 10-0; Granados (CA) 3-1
|Roque F (113); Morrison 11-5; Corcoran TF; Ortega 13-3, TF; Sweet (CA) 6-4; Henry F; Barry F
|SQ-106 (24)
|1-JFS (24); 1-JGR (24)
|2
|Maddox Garbis
|Sr
|Plainfield N
|Joliet Central
|Dvorak-6; Cheesehead (WI)-3; Geneseo-1 (113); SPC-1
|Woody (IA) 4-2; Hayes 8-0 (113)
|Spinolas F; Soney F; McNamara 6-4; Robles 9-1; Chittum (TN) 10-8; Harris TF (113); Abordo TF (113)
|4-113 (24); 6-106 (23)
|3
|Niko Odiotti
|Fr
|Loyola
|Barrington
|Barrington-1; Geneseo-1; CCL-1
|Farnsworth (PA) F; Dominguez (NE) 4-1
|Woods 9-3; DeMarco 7-1; Pasquale 4-1; Robles 21-9; Gracia 7-2; Corcoran 9-2; Klichurov 7-2
|6-UFS (24)
|4
|Davion Henry
|Sr
|H-F
|Joliet Central
|Joliet Central-1; Hoffman E-1; Crown Point (IN)-4; SW Sub-1
|Hayes 12-1 (113); D. Cordero (TN) 17-3, 4-1 OT; Stauffer (PA) TF; Lotier (PA) TF; Rundell F
|Corcoran 9-7; Katz TF; Drennen (WV) 6-3; Bridge (IN) 13-2; Khiev F; Ortega 14-5
|5
|Michael McNamara
|Fr
|Edwardsville
|Joliet Central
|Francis Howell N (MO)-2; Dvorak-2; Cheesehead (WI)-7; Hickman (MO)-1
|Dannegger (MO) TF; DeMarco 7-3; Pryor (MO) 3-0 OT; Chittum (TN) 12-4; Garbis 6-4
|Pasquale 7-2; Phelps 10-3
|7-UFS (24)