Illinois Matmen’s 3A Individual Rankings  (January 20, 2025)

With three weeks from the Regional closing in, some conferences are hosting their championship tournaments this weekend, some next; however, once those hurdles have been cleared, all eyes will be focused on the state series.
Until then, here are Rob Sherrill’s latest Illinois Matmen rankings heading into this week.
3A Individual Ranking
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|106
|1
|Michael Rundell
|So
|OPRF
|Conant
|Neuqua V-1 (113); Hinsdale C-1; Doc Buchanan (CA)-5
|Garza (CA) 10-0; Granados (CA) 3-1
|Roque F (113); Corcoran TF; Ortega 13-3; Sweet (CA) 6-4; Henry F
|SQ-106 (24)
|1-JFS (24); 1-JGR (24)
|2
|Maddox Garbis
|Sr
|Plainfield N
|Joliet Central
|Dvorak-6; Cheesehead (WI)-3; Geneseo-1 (113)
|Woody (IA) 4-2; Hayes 8-0 (113)
|Soney F; McNamara 6-4; Robles 9-1; Chittum (TN) 10-8; Harris TF (113); Abordo TF (113)
|4-113 (24); 6-106 (23)
|3
|Niko Odiotti
|Fr
|Loyola
|Barrington
|Barrington-1; Geneseo-1
|Farnsworth (PA) F; Dominguez (NE) 4-1
|Woods 9-3; DeMarco 7-1; Pasquale 4-1; Robles 21-9
|6-UFS (24)
|4
|Davion Henry
|Sr
|H-F
|Joliet Central
|Joliet Central-1; Hoffman E-1; Crown Point (IN)-4
|Hayes 12-1 (113); D. Cordero (TN) 17-3, 4-1 OT; Stauffer (PA) TF; Lotier (PA) TF; Rundell F
|Corcoran 9-7; Katz TF; Drennen (WV) 6-3; Bridge (IN) 13-2; Khiev F; Ortega 14-5
|5
|Michael McNamara
|Fr
|Edwardsville
|Joliet Central
|Francis Howell N (MO)-2; Dvorak-2; Cheesehead (WI)-7
|Dannegger (MO) TF; DeMarco 7-3; Pryor (MO) 3-0 OT; Chittum (TN) 12-4; Garbis 6-4
|Pasquale 7-2; Phelps 10-3
|7-UFS (24)