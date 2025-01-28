Illinois Matmen’s 3A Individual Rankings  (January 28, 2025)

After an exciting weekend of conference championships, the days are merely being counted as the Regional Championships are slowly approaching. This week, there are still many conference championships still out there to be won, and those, along with a few dual meets, will be the final head-to-head and common opponent matchups, as well as opportunities to improve one’s record, before the seeding process of the regional. Until then, however, here are Rob Sherrill’s latest Illinois Matmen rankings for this week.
3A Individual Ranking
|106
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|1
|Michael Rundell
|So
|OPRF
|Conant
|Neuqua V-1 (113); Hinsdale C-1; Doc Buchanan (CA)-5; OPRF-1
|Garza (CA) 10-0; Granados (CA) 3-1
|Roque F (113); Morrison 11-5; Corcoran TF; Ortega 13-3, TF; Sweet (CA) 6-4; Henry F; Barry F
|SQ-106 (24)
|1-JFS (24); 1-JGR (24)
|2
|Maddox Garbis
|Sr
|Plainfield N
|Joliet Central
|Dvorak-6; Cheesehead (WI)-3; Geneseo-1 (113); SPC-1
|Woody (IA) 4-2; Hayes 8-0 (113)
|Spinolas F; Soney F; McNamara 6-4; Robles 9-1; Chittum (TN) 10-8; Harris TF (113); Abordo TF (113)
|4-113 (24); 6-106 (23)
|3
|Niko Odiotti
|Fr
|Loyola
|Barrington
|Barrington-1; Geneseo-1; CCL-1
|Farnsworth (PA) F; Dominguez (NE) 4-1
|Woods 9-3; DeMarco 7-1; Pasquale 4-1; Robles 21-9; Gracia 7-2; Corcoran 9-2; Klichurov 7-2
|6-UFS (24)
|4
|Davion Henry
|Sr
|H-F
|Joliet Central
|Joliet Central-1; Hoffman E-1; Crown Point (IN)-4; SW Sub-1
|Hayes 12-1 (113); D. Cordero (TN) 17-3, 4-1 OT; Stauffer (PA) TF; Lotier (PA) TF; Rundell F
|Corcoran 9-7; Katz TF; Drennen (WV) 6-3; Bridge (IN) 13-2; Khiev F; Ortega 14-5
|5
|Michael McNamara
|Fr
|Edwardsville
|Joliet Central
|Francis Howell N (MO)-2; Dvorak-2; Cheesehead (WI)-7; Hickman (MO)-1
|Dannegger (MO) TF; DeMarco 7-3; Pryor (MO) 3-0 OT; Chittum (TN) 12-4; Garbis 6-4
|Pasquale 7-2; Phelps 10-3
|7-UFS (24)