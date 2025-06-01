Illinois Matmen’s 3A Individual Rankings  (January 6, 2025)

Roughly one month away from conference championships and then the state series, here are Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings to open the new year! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are past the larger holiday torunaments, conference duals and quads get more and more exciting, and the rankings are either securing themselves up, or skipping around. There has been plenty of action to keep the numbers and rankings moving. With that, here are this week’s rankings.
3A Individual Rankings
|106
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|1
|Michael Rundell
|So
|OPRF
|Conant
|Neuqua V-1 (113); Hinsdale C-1; Doc Buchanan (CA)-5
|Garza (CA) 10-0; Granados (CA) 3-1
|Roque F (113); Ortega 13-3; Sweet (CA) 6-4
|SQ-106 (24)
|1-JFS (24); 1-JGR (24)
|2
|Maddox Garbis
|Sr
|Plainfield N
|Joliet Central
|Dvorak-6; Cheesehead (WI)-3
|Woody (IA) 4-2
|Soney F; McNamara 6-4; Robles 9-1; Chittum (TN) 10-8
|4-113 (24); 6-106 (23)
|3
|Niko Odiotti
|Fr
|Loyola
|Barrington
|Barrington-1
|Farnsworth (PA) F; Dominguez (NE) 4-1
|Woods 9-3; DeMarco 7-1; Pasquale 4-1
|6-UFS (24)
|4
|Davion Henry
|Sr
|H-F
|Joliet Central
|Joliet Central-1; Hoffman E-1; Crown Point (IN)-4
|R. Hayes 12-1 (113); D. Cordero (TN) 17-3, 4-1 OT; Stauffer (PA) TF; Lotier (PA) TF
|Corcoran 9-7; Katz TF; Drennen (WV) 6-3; Bridge (IN) 13-2
|5
|Michael McNamara
|Fr
|Edwardsville
|Joliet Central
|Francis Howell N (MO)-2; Dvorak-2; Cheesehead (WI)-7
|Dannegger (MO) TF; DeMarco 7-3; Pryor (MO) 3-0 OT; Chittum (TN) 12-4; Garbis 6-4
|Pasquale 7-2; Phelps 10-3
|7-UFS (24)