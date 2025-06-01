Login
Get premium Illinois wrestling rankings, news, and more!
3AHigh SchoolProRankings

Illinois Matmen’s 3A Individual Rankings  (January 6, 2025)

Illinois Matmen
01/06/2025 7:24 PM
0
0
1,547
0
Shares

Roughly one month away from conference championships and then the state series, here are Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings to open the new year! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are past the larger holiday torunaments, conference duals and quads get more and more exciting, and the rankings are either securing themselves up, or skipping around. There has been plenty of action to keep the numbers and rankings moving. With that, here are this week’s rankings.

3A Individual Rankings    

106
RANKWRESTLERYRSCHOOLSECTIONALTOURNEY FINISHESLOSSESNOTABLE WINSSTATEFARGO
1Michael RundellSoOPRFConantNeuqua V-1 (113); Hinsdale C-1; Doc Buchanan (CA)-5Garza (CA) 10-0; Granados (CA) 3-1Roque F (113); Ortega 13-3; Sweet (CA) 6-4SQ-106 (24)1-JFS (24); 1-JGR (24)
2Maddox GarbisSrPlainfield NJoliet CentralDvorak-6; Cheesehead (WI)-3Woody (IA) 4-2Soney F; McNamara 6-4; Robles 9-1; Chittum (TN) 10-84-113 (24); 6-106 (23)
3Niko OdiottiFrLoyolaBarringtonBarrington-1Farnsworth (PA) F; Dominguez (NE) 4-1Woods 9-3; DeMarco 7-1; Pasquale 4-16-UFS (24)
4Davion HenrySrH-FJoliet CentralJoliet Central-1; Hoffman E-1; Crown Point (IN)-4R. Hayes 12-1 (113); D. Cordero (TN) 17-3, 4-1 OT; Stauffer (PA) TF; Lotier (PA) TFCorcoran 9-7; Katz TF; Drennen (WV) 6-3; Bridge (IN) 13-2
5Michael McNamaraFrEdwardsvilleJoliet CentralFrancis Howell N (MO)-2; Dvorak-2; Cheesehead (WI)-7Dannegger (MO) TF; DeMarco 7-3; Pryor (MO) 3-0 OT; Chittum (TN) 12-4; Garbis 6-4Pasquale 7-2; Phelps 10-37-UFS (24)
Yes, there's more to read!
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
  • Illinois Matmen content
  • Rankings, articles, analysis
  • Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
  • With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
  • Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Get Access to Pro Content

Stay Connected with Illinois Matmen

Subscribe to Illinois Matmen Pro

Related Posts

© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website
SUBSCRIBE
Login
© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website