Illinois Matmen’s 3A Team Rankings  (February 10, 2025)

With the Regional now behind us all, it is time to move into the Individaul Sectional. Here, well, this is where state qualifications are either earned or missed. Only four wrestlers from each weight class in each Indivifdual Sectional will become State Qualifiers, and headed into this two-day weekend of wrestling, here are Rob Sherrill’s Illinois Matmen rankings.
From a team perspective, Regionals have been won and the Dual Team Sectional is still three Tuesdays away. Individually, this weeked is where either goals remain alive or where the dream ends.
Good luck to all of the pariticpants this weekend.
3A Team Rankings
|This Week
|Last Week
|Team
|Record
|Sectional
|Tourney Finishes
|Notable Dual Wins
|Dual Losses
|1
|1
|Marist
|18-3
|Hinsdale C
|Marmion-2; Ironman (OH)-18; Joliet Central-4; Niles W-2; Crown Point (IN)-7; Clash (WI)-5; Illini Classic-1; ESCC-1; Reg-1
|St Rita 55-15; Lane Tech 65-13; NND 54-22; Marian CC 50-15; St Ignatius 69-12, 55-20; JCA 40-16; Lowell (MI) 37-27; Warren 43-27; Tahoma (WA) 46-20; Chatfield (MN) 35-24; Stillwater (MN) 45-20; St. Pius X (MO) 37-31; CMC 43-26; Providence 48-15; Brother Rice 54-11
|Brownsburg (IN) 47-17; Shakopee (MN) 29-27; Montini 35-27
|2
|2
|C Mt Carmel
|5-3
|Hinsdale C
|Ironman (OH)-25; Donnybrook (IA)-31; Washington-2; Crown Point (IN)-8; CCL-4; Reg-1
|Minooka 46-28; Marmion 42-24; JCA 35-31
|Montini 39-32; Marist 43-26; Marian CC 40-38
|3
|3
|Marmion
|17-2
|Hinsdale C
|Marmion-1; Antioch-3; Ironman (OH)-T54; Donnybrook (IA)-13; Crown Point (IN)-10; DeKalb (D)-2; Grant (D)-1; Batavia-1; CCL-2; Reg-1
|Lockport 37-37; OPRF 41-25; DeKalb 32-24; Montini 38-30, 37-32; IC Cath 37-30; Wheaton Acad 56-24; Providence 36-35; Grant 64-12; SCE 40-30
|Detroit CC (MI) 44-23; CMC 42-24
|4
|4
|Joliet Catholic
|8-10
|Joliet Central
|Donnybrook (IA)-4; Prospect-1; HOF Duals (OK)-10; DeKalb (D)-6; Cheesehead (WI)-9; Geneseo-3; ESCC-2; Reg-1
|Grant 44-25; LWE 52-15; Sandburg 35-27; Yorkville 44-27; LWW 38-28; NND 59-15; Coal City 38-19
|Marist 40-16; M Perry (OH) 59-9; Bishop McCort (PA) 67-3; Edmond N (OK) 55-16; Ponaganset (RI) 40-20; A Martin (TX) 35-34; IC Cath 33-27; Washington 34-31; Marian CC 39-32; JCA 35-31
|5
|5
|Sandburg
|21-3
|Hinsdale C
|Conant-1; Hinsdale C-1; DeKalb (D)-7; Illini Classic-5; SW Sub-1; Reg-1
|LWC 42-24; Lyons 59-15; Fremd 59-16; H-F 59-11; Joliet W 59-13; Stevenson 57-14; Lemont 71-9; Deerfield 53-22; SCE 32-27; Yorkville 35-28; Wheaton N 47-22; Schaumburg 67-12; LWE 35-27; Plainfield N 54-10; Maine S 58-14; Downers S 64-9
|Detroit CC (MI) 56-11; JCA 35-27; Washington 39-32