Illinois Matmen’s 3A Team Rankings  (January 28, 2025)

01/28/2025 6:58 AM
After an exciting weekend of conference championships, the days are merely being counted as the Regional Championships are slowly approaching. This week, there are still many conference championships still out there to be won, and those, along with a few dual meets, will be the final head-to-head and common opponent matchups, as well as opportunities to improve one’s record, before the seeding process of the regional. Until then, however, here are Rob Sherrill’s latest Illinois Matmen rankings for this week.

3A Team Ranking

This WeekLast WeekTeamRecordSectionalTourney FinishesNotable Dual WinsDual Losses
11Marist18-3Hinsdale CMarmion-2; Ironman (OH)-18; Joliet Central-4; Niles W-2; Crown Point (IN)-7; Clash (WI)-5; Illini Classic-1; ESCC-1St Rita 55-15; NND 54-22; Marian CC 50-15; St Ignatius 69-12, 55-20; JCA 40-16; Lowell (MI) 37-27; Warren 43-27; Tahoma (WA) 46-20; Chatfield (MN) 35-24; Stillwater (MN) 45-20; St. Pius X (MO) 37-31; CMC 43-26; Providence 48-15; Brother Rice 54-11Brownsburg (IN) 47-17; Shakopee (MN) 29-27; Montini 35-27
22C Mt Carmel5-3Hinsdale CIronman (OH)-25; Donnybrook (IA)-31; Washington-2; Crown Point (IN)-8; CCL-4Minooka 46-28; Marmion 42-24; JCA 35-31Montini 39-32; Marist 43-26; Marian CC 40-38
33Marmion17-2Hinsdale CMarmion-1; Antioch-3; Ironman (OH)-T54; Donnybrook (IA)-13; Crown Point (IN)-10; DeKalb (D)-2; Grant (D)-1; Batavia-1; CCL-2Lockport 37-37; OPRF 41-25; DeKalb 32-24; Montini 38-30, 37-32; IC Cath 37-30; Wheaton Acad 56-24; Providence 36-35; Grant 64-12; SCE 40-30Detroit CC (MI) 44-23; CMC 42-24
44Joliet Catholic6-10Joliet CentralDonnybrook (IA)-4; Prospect-1; HOF Duals (OK)-10; DeKalb (D)-6; Cheesehead (WI)-9; Geneseo-3; ESCC-2Grant 44-25; LWE 52-15; Sandburg 35-27; Yorkville 44-27; LWW 38-28Marist 40-16; M Perry (OH) 59-9; Bishop McCort (PA) 67-3; Edmond N (OK) 55-16; Ponaganset (RI) 40-20; A Martin (TX) 35-34; IC Cath 33-27; Washington 34-31; Marian CC 39-32; JCA 35-31
55Sandburg21-3Hinsdale CConant-1; Hinsdale C-1; DeKalb (D)-7; Illini Classic-5; SW Sub-1LWC 42-24; Lyons 59-15; Fremd 59-16; H-F 59-11; Joliet W 59-13; Stevenson 57-14; Lemont 71-9; Deerfield 53-22; SCE 32-27; Yorkville 35-28; Wheaton N 42-23; Schaumburg 67-12; LWE 35-27; Plainfield N 54-10; Maine S 58-14; Downers S 64-9Detroit CC (MI) 56-11; JCA 35-27; Washington 39-32
Related Posts

