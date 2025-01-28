Marian Central Looks to Spoil IC Prep’s Senior and Youth Night

The wrestling community is gearing up for an electrifying dual meet this Wednesday, January 29th, as two of Illinois’ top-ranked programs clash in Elmhurst. Marian Central Catholic, the reigning 1A State Champions, takes on IC Catholic Prep, fresh off their Chicago Catholic League championship and boasting a #2 ranking in Class 2A. The dual meet will be livestreamed at 6:00 PM on IllinoisMatmen.com, promising a night of intense matchups and high-stakes competition.

Team Overview

Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes

Under the leadership of Head Coach Jordan Blanton and Ryan Prater, the Hurricanes have cemented themselves as a dominant force in Illinois wrestling. Now in his third season, The Duo has guided Marian Central Catholic to the #2 ranking in Class 1A, thanks to a roster packed with state-ranked talent. For this dual, Blanton is making strategic lineup moves, bumping wrestlers up weight classes to maximize competition and challenge his team ahead of the postseason.

IC Catholic Prep Knights

On the other side, Head Coach Danny Alcocer is in his second season leading IC Catholic Prep. Alcocer’s Knights are enjoying a banner season, highlighted by a Chicago Catholic League title and a deep lineup featuring state-ranked wrestlers. Ranked #2 in Class 2A, IC Catholic Prep is eager to showcase their strength and defend their home mat on a night dedicated to their seniors and youth wrestlers.

Key Lineups and Matchups to Watch

Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes Ranked Wrestlers

106: Camden Spinolas (Honorable Mention)

Camden Spinolas (Honorable Mention) 113: Austin Hagevold (#2)

Austin Hagevold (#2) 120: Brayden Teunissen (#1)

Brayden Teunissen (#1) 126: Nicholas Marchese (Honorable Mention)

Nicholas Marchese (Honorable Mention) 138: Andrew Alvarado (#6)

Andrew Alvarado (#6) 175: Jimmy Mastny (#1)

Jimmy Mastny (#1) 215: Dan French (#3)

IC Catholic Prep Knights Ranked Wrestlers

106: Michael Bird (Honorable Mention)

Michael Bird (Honorable Mention) 120: Kannon Judycki (#7)

Kannon Judycki (#7) 126: Max Cumbee (#5)

Max Cumbee (#5) 132: Deven Casey (#1)

Deven Casey (#1) 138: Jacob Alvarez (#8)

Jacob Alvarez (#8) 144: Aidan Arnett (#5)

Aidan Arnett (#5) 150: Joey Pontrelli (Honorable Mention)

Joey Pontrelli (Honorable Mention) 165: Nate Brown (Honorable Mention)

Nate Brown (Honorable Mention) 175: Brody Kelly (#1)

Brody Kelly (#1) 190: Isaac Barrientos (#6)

Isaac Barrientos (#6) 215: Foley Calcagno (#3)

Foley Calcagno (#3) 285: Anthony Sebastian (#7)

Matchups to Watch

﻿



120 lbs: Austin Hagevold (#2) – Expected to bump to 120 to face Kannon Judycki (#7)

126 lbs: Brayden Teunissen (#1) –Expected to bump to 126 to face Max Cumbee (#5).

132 lbs: Nicholas Marchese (Honorable Mention) vs Deven Casey (#1)

138 lbs: Andrew Alvarado (#6) vs Jacob Alvarez (#8)

190 lbs: Jimmy Mastny (#1) vs Isaac Barrientos (#6)

Don’t Miss It

With ranked wrestlers clashing in nearly every weight class, this dual meet promises to be one of the most exciting events of the season. Whether you’re cheering for Marian Central Catholic or IC Catholic Prep, make sure to tune in to IllinoisMatmen.com at 6:00 PM to catch all the action live.

Stay tuned to IllinoisMatmen.com for rankings, articles, podcasts, livestreams, and more—your go-to source for all things Illinois wrestling!