Mendoza and Munaretto to represent Illinois at this year’s Who’s Number One

JOHNSTOWN, PA • Illinois has had a strong contingent of wrestlers who have represented the Land of Lincoln over the years at FloWrestling’s Who’s Number One competition, and this year, two more of Illinois’ finest will be on display Sunday, September 29, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to do it again.

Illinoisians Seth Mendoza and Domenic Munaretto have been two of the strongest and most recognized wrestlers across the country, and Sunday they will each be center stage for what should be another great performance showcasing their wrestling talents.

Each will have a familiar opponent, and each will put on display the strength of Illinois wrestling. Here is a breakdown of each wrestler’s matchup.