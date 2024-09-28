Mendoza and Munaretto to represent Illinois at this year’s Who’s Number One

2.7k Views 66 Votes

JOHNSTOWN, PA • Illinois has had a strong contingent of wrestlers who have represented the Land of Lincoln over the years at FloWrestling’s Who’s Number One competition, and this year, two more of Illinois’ finest will be on display Sunday, September 29, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to do it again. 

Illinoisians Seth Mendoza and Domenic Munaretto have been two of the strongest and most recognized wrestlers across the country, and Sunday they will each be center stage for what should be another great performance showcasing their wrestling talents. 

Each will have a familiar opponent, and each will put on display the strength of Illinois wrestling. Here is a breakdown of each wrestler’s matchup. 

Tap to read the full article
Subscribe to Illinois Matmen on Rokfin

What do you think?

66 Points
Upvote Downvote

Written by Illinois Matmen

Turner is the featured match at this year’s Who’s Number One

Turner solidifies her ranking at Who’s Number One