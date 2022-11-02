Test of the Best 3: Results

GENEVA, IL • This past weekend’s Test of the Best 3 was nothing short of spectacular. The bouts had everything a wrestling fan could hope for: tight matches that were one takedown away in the closing seconds; the top man having to ride his opponent out for the win; high-scoring matches; comebacks; slick moves; and the last second throws for the win to close out highly contested bouts. 

You can find the entire dual archived on Illinois MatMen’s Rokfin page: Rokfin.com/ILMatMen—it is well worth the viewing. 

Written by Illinois Matmen

