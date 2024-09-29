Mendoza fights hard, but falls to Forrest at Who’s Number One

JOHNSTOWN, PA • In a highly anticipated bout at 132 pounds, it would be Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic’s Seth Mendoza squaring off against Pennsylvania’s Jax Forrest of Bishop McCort in a number three versus number two showdown. With Forrest being from Johnstown, and the event being held at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, it appeared that Mendoza would need all his focus to fend off and defeat the hometown favorite.

In their last two freestyle matchups, both Mendoza and Forrest had each won by a technical superiority, and in fast fashion. However, as this one began, only their second folkstyle matchup, but fourth meeting within the year, the pace was high, but it did not appear that there would be a technical fall coming anytime within this one.

Once the whistle blew, there was a great deal of motion and level changing and movement. For Mendoza, he appeared to be looking to control his ties; for Forrest, he appeared to be looking for his leg attacks.